Vinicius Junior has cemented his status at Real Madrid as one of the world’s top footballers, highlighted by his The Best FIFA Men’s Player award in 2024. At just 24 years old, the Brazilian forward has become indispensable for Los Blancos. However, his name has been heavily linked to a potential move to Saudi Arabia, with Saudi Pro League (SPL) CEO Omar Mugharbel recently declaring that such a transfer is “a matter of time and negotiation.”

The SPL has rapidly expanded its global influence in recent years, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s move in December 2022 serving as a catalyst for high-profile signings. Mugharbel, aware of the league’s growing appeal, is focused on maintaining this upward trajectory and hinted that Vinicius could eventually join their ranks.

Speaking with Marca, Mugharbel responded to questions about the possibility of Vinicius playing in Saudi Arabia. “We don’t have dreams; it’s a matter of time and negotiation,” said the SPL CEO, delivering a statement that has sent ripples through the soccer world.

While signing elite players is a cornerstone of the league’s strategy, Mugharbel emphasized that their vision extends beyond marquee transfers: “Top players are part of our growth, but it’s not the only thing. The development of infrastructure, the youth academy… how we can attract an audience. All of these are elements that help us grow. We need to ensure that we keep growing and know how to capitalize on the boost these players bring to the league.”

Vinicius Jr.’s future at Real Madrid under question

Vinicius Junior remains contracted to Real Madrid until 2027, protected by a staggering €1 billion release clause. However, Marca reports that contract extension talks, which began in the summer of 2024, have stalled, coinciding with intensifying rumors of a Saudi Pro League approach.

Despite Real Madrid’s insistence that they won’t sell the player for less than his release clause, the situation remains uncertain. The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which oversees the league’s four largest clubs, has reportedly shown persistent interest in bringing Vinicius to the SPL, according to ESPN. While a €1 billion transfer is unlikely, the groundwork for a future move may already be underway.

The connection between Vinicius and Saudi Arabia first gained traction in the summer of 2024 and has since refused to fade. Although Real Madrid remains confident in retaining their star forward, neither Vinicius nor SPL officials have definitively ruled out the possibility of a transfer.

With two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal, concerns are growing in Madrid about the lack of progress in securing a long-term commitment from the player. Meanwhile, the SPL continues to make its case as an attractive destination, banking on its ambition and financial backing to lure another global superstar.