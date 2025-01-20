Real Madrid secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over Las Palmas, reclaiming the top spot in La Liga. While the match itself was noteworthy, the events surrounding it, particularly those involving Vinícius Júnior, generated considerable interest and discussion.

Real Madrid’s impressive first-half performance quickly overturned Las Palmas’ early lead, with Rodrygo Goes adding a late goal to seal the victory. The win, coupled with Atlético Madrid’s loss, propelled Real Madrid back to the top of the La Liga table. This victory rekindled the rivalry between the two Madrid clubs.

The match also saw a resurgence of the intense rivalry between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid. Atlético manager Diego Simeone’s comment about Real Madrid’s history fueled a chant from Real Madrid fans referencing Atlético’s two Champions League final losses: “They cried in Lisbon, they cried in Milan.”

Vinícius Júnior, serving a two-match suspension following a red card, was present at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. He was captured on video enthusiastically joining in the chant directed at Atlético Madrid. This highly-publicized moment underscored his loyalty and passion for Real Madrid.

Transfer speculation remains

The video of Vinícius’s participation in the chant also serves to counter the intense speculation surrounding a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi club’s pursuit of the Brazilian star has intensified over the last six months.

However, Real Madrid officials remain hopeful that Vinícius will sign a contract extension, extending his stay beyond 2027. For now, contract extension talks are on hold.

The summer transfer window could be pivotal in shaping Vinícius’s future. His decision regarding a contract extension or a move to Saudi Arabia could dramatically alter the course of his career and the landscape of Real Madrid. This decision will have significant implications for both the player and the club. The coming months will be crucial in determining the next chapter in Vinícius’s story.