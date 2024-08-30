Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of Wrexham has brought newfound fame and success to the historic Welsh club. As Wrexham embark on their League One campaign, they’ve started strong; with two wins and a draw in their first three matches. However, the excitement surrounding the team’s rise has come with unintended consequences; they are now causing Wrexham traffic headaches for the local community.

Since the arrival of Reynolds and McElhenney, Wrexham AFC have seen a dramatic increase in attendance at their home games. The Racecourse has a capacity of over 13,000. Thus it is regularly filled to the brim as fans flock to see their beloved Red Dragons in action. This surge in support is a testament to the co-owners successful efforts to revitalize the club and engage the community.

However, with the rise in attendance, the area surrounding the Racecourse has become a hotbed of traffic congestion. Matchdays now bring a flood of vehicles into the vicinity; leading to severe gridlock, parking violations, and significant inconvenience for local residents.

Resident frustrations and traffic chaos

The impact of this increased traffic has been felt acutely by those living near the stadium. Surrounding streets often become impassable due to the sheer volume of cars; with reports of fans blocking driveways and parking on double yellow lines. The situation has become so problematic that some residents have reached out to local media to voice their concerns.

One resident shared their frustration with The Leader: “I can’t understand how this situation has been allowed to arrive. It was gridlocked for over half an hour coming out of the car park. God forbid if there was any type of incident or emergency. I can’t imagine any emergency services could be able to get through. A lot of people were sat in their cars fuming, it wasn’t just me. Something needs to be done, whether it’s an alternative exit at the back of the retail park or something similar; it can’t carry on like this.”

The closure of a section of Crispin Lane two hours before and after kick-off, a measure intended to ease congestion near the stadium entrance, has only added to the chaos. The closure has had a knock-on effect, particularly impacting the nearby Plas Coch Retail Park, where residents and shoppers have found themselves trapped in gridlock for extended periods.

Local government responds with future solutions

In response to the growing concerns, local officials have acknowledged the issue and are working on potential solutions. Mark Pritchard, the leader of the council, addressed the situation, stating, “We are working very closely with Wrexham Football Club and it is important that we manage matchday traffic effectively whilst ensuring the safety of the football fans and the wider community.”

Pritchard’s comments reflect a broader recognition by the council that the club’s success has brought challenges that need to be addressed. Councillor David A Bithell, the deputy leader of the council, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of public safety and the need for long-term solutions to manage the increased crowds.

“We welcome the increased attendances at the football club, which is good for Wrexham,” Bithell said. “We also recognize that public safety is paramount. The council is working closely with the football club, and we agree that we need to work together to address the impacts of bigger crowds. The council at the last Executive Board agreed to develop long-term plans for parking, including alternative sites.”

As part of the long-term planning, the council is considering various options to alleviate the traffic problems. One potential solution under discussion is the introduction of a park-and-ride system, which could significantly reduce the number of vehicles converging on the stadium on matchdays. Additionally, the suggestion of creating alternative exits, such as one at the back of the Plas Coch Retail Park, is also being explored to help disperse traffic more efficiently.

Photo: IMAGO / Action Plus