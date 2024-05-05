Will Ferrell has apparently joined the ranks of Hollywood A-listers who have invested in English soccer, which has excited the sports media in the United Kingdom.

The Sun reports that the 56-year-old has, like Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham, invested heavily in 49ers Enterprises, the club’s owners, in order to support Leeds.

Apparently, Ferrell has become a huge fan of the Championship club and can’t wait to see them play at Elland Road soon.

The renowned actor also has a stake in Los Angeles FC, a Major League Soccer club. While on a six-day holiday with pals watching matches all around the nation, he confessed his love for English soccer.

After making an unexpected appearance at Manchester City’s stadium for Sky Sports last season, he became a familiar sight at British venues. “I don’t really have a side over here – I just enjoy following all the storylines – it’s obviously a very good league”, he said.

Will Ferrell is a huge soccer fan, this picture was taken in 2009 during a pre-season game in the United States.

Ferrell’s arrival imminent

According to the Whites, they never address specific stakeholders, so they won’t confirm whether Ferrell has arrived in their boardroom.

But the article goes on to say that the comedian had already paid 49ers Enterprises, the club’s US owners. What’s more, they will reveal his role soon, an insider has confirmed.

“It’s true – Will Ferrell owns a share of Leeds. The 49ers will be announcing his involvement in the coming days and he’s looking forward to sprinkling a little stardust on the club. He loves soccer and has been particularly impressed by the passion of the English game.

“And his aim now is to see Leeds back where they belong — in the Premier League. As far as Will and the 49ers are concerned, this is a serious investment opportunity”, they told The Sun.

Influx of famous faces in English soccer

Leeds will compete in the play-offs after failing to earn promotion to the Premier League automatically. Ipswich took second place, with Daniel Farke’s team finishing third, six points behind. This sets them up to face Norwich in a May 26 semifinal, with the winners advancing to face Southampton or West Brom in the final at Wembley.

According to reports, Ferrell will be joining Russell Crowe—who revealed family ties and invested in Leeds—in donning the club’s distinctive white, yellow, and blue scarf. In fact, a number of other famous people have invested in English football clubs.

The most popular of them are, of course, the Hollywood duo Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham. However, this list also includes rapper Stormzy (who last year invested in Croydon Athletic), Michael B. Jordan (who part-owns Bournemouth), and LeBron James (who is investing in Liverpool).

There was talk that he wanted to invest in Wrexham with Reynolds and McElhenney. However, the rumored agreement with Leeds put a stop to that. He and Reynolds had attended the FA Trophy Final at Wembley in May 2022, when Wrexham lost to Bromley.

