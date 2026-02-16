Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FA Cup
Comments

Ryan Reynolds reacts to FA Cup fifth-round draw as Wrexham set to host Premier League giants Chelsea

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesRyan Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham.

Wrexham’s dream is far from over in the 2025-26 season, as they are currently pushing for a playoff place in pursuit of a fourth consecutive promotion to England’s top flight while also remaining alive in the FA Cup. The draw for the fifth round has been completed, and Hollywood star and co-owner Ryan Reynolds reacted to the team being paired with Premier League powerhouse Chelsea.

The FA Cup draw took place Monday with 17 clubs remaining (Port Vale and Bristol City still to play their fourth-round tie), setting the matchups for the next stage. After earning their spot with a narrow but historic 1-0 win over Coventry City, Wrexham were drawn against Chelsea — the second Premier League opponent of their run in the oldest competition in world soccer.

The matchup quickly became major news for the Welsh side, who will host the game at the Racecourse Ground on March 7, giving the city of Wrexham another chance to experience top-level opposition at home. Chelsea secured their place in the next round after thrashing Hull City 4-0 on the road last Friday.

Despite entering as underdogs, the clash with Chelsea is being met with excitement by Reynolds. On social media, the Deadpool star and fellow actor Hugh Jackman were shown reacting to the draw, with Reynolds’ expression saying it all as he looked ahead to a match he is expected to attend.

Tweet placeholder

Are Wrexham ready for the Premier League?

One key point to consider ahead of the Chelsea FA Cup matchup is that the Blues recently dismantled Hull City, who currently sit fifth in the Championship, three places above Wrexham. In addition, the Tigers defeated the Red Dragons 2-0 in their last meeting, while the prior encounter (in the EFL Cup) saw Wrexham advance via penalty shootout.

Advertisement
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set roadmap for Wrexham to success amid Premier League aspirations

see also

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set roadmap for Wrexham to success amid Premier League aspirations

Currently on 47 points through 31 matches with one game in hand, Wrexham sit eighth and must overtake Preston North End and Derby County, both on 48 points, to climb into the final playoff position. While not among the most dominant teams in the Championship, the club co-owned by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have already made a statement in the FA Cup by eliminating Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Questions about Wrexham’s readiness to compete in the top division continue to surface, and in an interview with ESPN earlier this month, head coach Phil Parkinson addressed the topic directly: “Listen, is the structure of this club behind the scenes ready for the Premier League and would there be an immense amount of work to take place (if we get there)? Of course, but wouldn’t it be great to have that chance? You’d probably say we weren’t ready for Division One, certainly not the Championship, but I think in football, you just keep evolving as you go along.

FA Cup fifth-round full draw

All matches scheduled for the FA Cup fifth round are as follows:

  • Wrexham vs. Chelsea
  • Fulham vs. Southampton
  • Leeds United vs. Norwich City
  • Mansfield Town vs. Arsenal
  • West Ham United vs. Brentford
  • Port Vale or Bristol City vs. Sunderland
  • Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

How to watch Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Arsenal will face Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the 2025/26 FA Cup. Here’s all the essential information, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how fans in the United States can watch or stream the matchup live.

Pep Guardiola criticizes Manchester City players after narrow FA Cup win over Salford City: ‘It was boring’

Pep Guardiola criticizes Manchester City players after narrow FA Cup win over Salford City: ‘It was boring’

Pep Guardiola was critical of his players after Manchester City's narrow win in the FA Cup.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Liverpool play against Brighton in the fourth round of the 2025/26 FA Cup. Follow every moment of the matchup, with full kickoff times and broadcast information provided here for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

Lionel Messi effect hits club finances as Inter Miami revenue jumps nearly 300% since his MLS arrival

Lionel Messi effect hits club finances as Inter Miami revenue jumps nearly 300% since his MLS arrival

Apart from his impact on the field, Lionel Messi’s presence has helped drive Inter Miami’s revenue up nearly 300% since his arrival in MLS in 2023.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo