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Reynolds, McElhenney’s Premier League dream still alive as Wrexham’s playoff hopes are ‘not over yet’, says Parkinson

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Ryan Reynolds and Robert McElhenney, Co-Owners of Wrexham.
© Joe Prior/Getty ImagesRyan Reynolds and Robert McElhenney, Co-Owners of Wrexham.

Wrexham have endured a rough stretch of results at the worst possible time, with back-to-back defeats putting pressure on their push for promotion to the Premier League. To keep the dream alive for owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, head coach Phil Parkinson delivered a defiant message after the latest setback, insisting the playoff hopes are “not over yet.

The Hollywood duo made no secret of their Premier League ambitions after three consecutive promotions, but the EFL Championship has proven to be the stiffest test yet in terms of the quality of opposition. A 2-2 draw against West Brom followed by heavy defeats to Southampton, 5-1, and most recently Tom Brady’s Birmingham City, 2-0, have seen Wrexham slip to seventh place and out of the automatic playoff positions.

Parkinson did not shy away from the reality of the situation when addressing the media after the Birmingham defeat on Sunday: “We’ve had a tough week this week. But we’re not down and out yet. It’s not over yet. People will probably write us off and you can understand that to a certain degree, but inside the dressing room, we’re not writing ourselves off and we’re one win away from getting ourselves going again.

Since their FA Cup elimination against Chelsea in early March, the Red Dragons have managed just two wins, one draw and four defeats in seven Championship outings. With 15 goals conceded across those matches, the inability to register a single shot on target against Birmingham laid bare some of the attacking concerns that have crept into Wrexham’s game during this difficult run.

Carlos Vicente of Birmingham City scores his team&#039;s first goal past goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo of Wrexham.

Carlos Vicente of Birmingham City scores his team’s first goal past goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo of Wrexham.

Parkinson also addressed the team’s struggles in front of goal in his post-match press conference. “In every game this season, we’ve carried a threat. We’ve been a goal threat even against Premiership teams in the cup. Today, we just couldn’t find a way to produce that quality. I think the biggest problem we’ve had today is coming on the back of a defeat, and we haven’t had many back-to-back defeats,” he said, a sentiment that rang especially true given it marked the first time Wrexham had lost consecutive matches since August 2025.

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What’s next for Wrexham in the final sprint?

Since the start of March, Wrexham’s form has dipped considerably from the level they had shown throughout the season, but a playoff place remains within reach. Reynolds and McElhenney‘s side currently sit seventh with 64 points from 42 games, four points behind Hull City, who occupy the sixth and final playoff spot.

After two consecutive defeats, Wrexham will need to regroup quickly with just four games remaining in the regular season. Their April schedule includes trips to Stoke City, Oxford United and Coventry City, before the campaign closes on May 2 against fourth-placed Middlesbrough, a match that could prove decisive in determining whether the Red Dragons make the playoffs or watch the promotion race from the outside looking in.

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