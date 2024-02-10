FX has officially announced the upcoming schedule for the third season of Welcome to Wrexham. The show has been a smash hit since airing on the cable network back in the summer of 2022. In fact, the initial season of the show garnered an impressive 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The follow-up season also received similar praise as well.

Both of the first two seasons of the series were previously released around the same time of the calendar. Season one launched on FX in August of 2022, while the second installment hit the network in September of 2023. Nevertheless, the upcoming third season is set to start on Thursday, April 18th at 10PM.

Welcome to Wrexham fans can catch the premier episode of the third season on FX. However, for those without a traditional cable setup or unavailable to watch the show, it will be on Hulu the following day. Subsequent episodes can be streamed every Thursday night following the premier on April 18th. There will be eight total episodes in season three of the series.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 will air at same time as club pushes for another promotion

Timing of the upcoming season will coincide with Wrexham‘s actual 2023/24 season. The Welsh club earned promotion to League Two following the previous campaign. Despite the massive jump in competition, Wrexham is actually performing quite well in the fourth-tier of English soccer.

In fact, Wrexham currently sits fifth in the standings as of Saturday morning. The Red Dragons, however, also have games at hand compared to the clubs above them in the table. The top three teams in the league at the end of the season will achieve automatic promotion to League One. Teams that finish fourth through seventh could also earn promotion through the playoffs as well.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have already had their success with Wrexham documented in ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Although Wrexham’s place in the next tier is not yet certain, potentially grabbing promotion in back-to-back seasons is a huge achievement. Nevertheless, fans of the team will be able to follow the current seasons, both on the pitch and on the small screen, at the same time.

Wrexham wants all of their games to be free for US viewers

Popularity in the small Welsh club has obviously boomed since the show’s introduction in 2022. As a result, fans have flocked to ESPN+ to catch select Wrexham matches throughout the current campaign. However, the club recently declared that they want to make their matches more accessible here in the United States.

Not only do team officials want more people to watch their games, but they would love for this access to be free. “I personally would love to see Wrexham games free-to-air in the U.S. every single week,” Wrexham’s Director of Football Shaun Harvey recently told World Soccer Talk.

“Whilst that could have a significant financial negative impact on our P&L (profit and loss statement), actually as long as it’s readily available and easily accessible, we’d probably take our chance that we would generate more by creating a bigger fan base than we would on revenue from individual subscribers.”

Although this would obviously be great news for fans, the move is not exactly up to the club. English Football League (EFL) officials currently determine international media rights to their matches.

Photo credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto : IMAGO / PA Images