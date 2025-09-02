World Cup winner with Argentina urges Lionel Messi to reconsider retirement plans

Lionel Messi is already in Buenos Aires with his teammates to play Argentina’s final two matches in the World Cup qualifiers. Amid growing speculation about his future with the national team and the possibility of an imminent retirement, a former teammate has delivered a clear message.

Last week, Messi said that Thursday’s match against Venezuela in Buenos Aires might be his final official appearance on home soil. “It’s going to be a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier. I don’t know if there’ll be a friendly afterward, but yes, it’s a very special game,” he said in an interview with Apple TV.

Since then, several prominent Argentine figures—including Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, and head coach Lionel Scaloni—have downplayed the idea of retirement and suggested that Messi could reconsider in the future.

Joining them now is Franco Armani, the goalkeeper who played alongside Messi on the Argentina national team from 2018 to 2024. Together, they won the 2021 Copa America, 2022 Finalissima, 2022 World Cup, and 2024 Copa America.

When asked about Messi’s potential farewell, Armani didn’t hold back. “Let’s hope not, that he really thinks it through. Obviously, no one is ready for that,” said the 38-year-old goalkeeper, quoted by TNT Sports. “After Thursday, let’s hope he gives it a lot of thought.”

What’s next for Messi with Argentina

Argentina will close out their South American qualifiers during this September international break. On Thursday, they’ll face Venezuela in Buenos Aires in what could be Messi’s farewell to the Argentine public. The final match of the campaign comes next Tuesday against Ecuador at the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil.

Once these matches are over, Lionel Messi will return to Inter Miami to continue the Major League Soccer season. However, Argentina will still have two more FIFA breaks in October and November, during which they will play friendly matches.

On October 10, the World Cup champions will take on Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, followed by a matchup against Puerto Rico three days later at Soldier Field in Chicago. In November, the team is set to go on tour, which will include at least one match in Asia.

The record Messi could break in the World Cup qualifiers

This international break is especially significant for Messi—not just because it may be his final official match in Argentina, but also because he has a chance to set a historic record in World Cup qualifying.

If he plays in both matches—against Venezuela and Ecuador—Leo will surpass Ivan Hurtado as the player with the most appearances in South American World Cup qualifiers, with a total of 73 games.