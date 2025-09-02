Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims his greatness stands apart from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

When conversations turn to the greatest players in soccer history, names like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominate the debate. With countless records, Ballon d’Or trophies, and international triumphs, the Argentine and Portuguese superstars have defined an era. Yet Zlatan Ibrahimović, one of the sport’s most prolific and charismatic forwards, believes his career should be rated above theirs—even without winning a Champions League, a Ballon d’Or, or a World Cup.

Ibrahimović retired with 511 goals and 202 assists in 866 games, collecting 32 trophies across clubs such as Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United.

His longevity and ability to succeed in nearly every league he played in is unmatched. Despite this extraordinary résumé, few analysts or fans consistently place him in the top 10 all-time greats, something that clearly fuels Zlatan’s competitive fire.

Zlatan vs. the legends

In a UEFA Champions League social media feature, Ibrahimović was asked to comment when the names of great forwards were mentioned. From Sergio Agüero to Edinson Cavani, Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suárez, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, and finally Lionel Messi, Zlatan stayed silent. The message was clear: in his mind, none of them surpassed him.

Zlatan Ibrahimović scored a total of 22 goals in 45 official matches with F.C. Barcelona during the 2009/10 season.

His stance is bold, considering his résumé lacks the prestigious titles that have defined Ronaldo’s and Messi’s legacies. Still, Ibrahimović insists that trophies alone don’t measure greatness.

Zlatan’s philosophy of greatness

In 2021, speaking to France Football (the magazine that organizes the Ballon d’Or), Zlatan explained: “When the collective works, the individual benefits. The individual cannot be good if the team is not good. Deep down, I believe I am the best in the world.”

He argued that in terms of pure qualities, he has “nothing less” than Messi or Ronaldo. For him, statistics and titles don’t tell the whole story. Instead, individual talent and influence on the game matter just as much.

Messi or Ronaldo? Zlatan’s verdict

Despite claiming superiority, Ibrahimović admitted one distinction: “I saw Messi every day and faced Cristiano. For me, Messi is more complete. Cristiano is a machine for scoring goals, but Messi is more well-rounded. Ronaldo is a product of training.”

Zlatan Ibrahimović has always thrived on controversy and self-confidence. While many would argue that Messi’s artistry and Ronaldo’s relentless drive secure their place ahead of him in the all-time debate, Ibrahimović remains steadfast in his belief that he belongs on top. His mix of incredible numbers, global success, and unforgettable charisma ensures that—love him or hate him—Zlatan’s legacy will always spark debate in the same breath as soccer’s greatest icons.