Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere is reportedly set to become a first-team coach at Norwich City. Following his early retirement as a player in 2022, the midfielder has managed Arsenal’s U18 team. Wilshere led the youth side to the final of the 2022/23 FA Youth Cup in his first year as a coach. The deep cup run came as the young Gunners struggled in league play.

Following the near triumph, Wilshere led the team up to third in the U18 Premier League table last season. After a shaky freshman campaign in league play, the Arsenal U18s have only lost five of their last 29 fixtures in the division. They are currently unbeaten under Wilshere to start the 2024/25 season.

Wilshere’s positive impact on the youngsters has grabbed the attention of his former teammate and Arsenal senior manager Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard discussed Wilshere and his future during a press conference on Friday.

“He’s been great,” Arteta told reporters. “Everyone knows about his career, about his character and he’s a really special personality. His attachments to the football club are unique.”

“He has this aura and charisma and a way of connecting with people. He’s been an inspiration for the kids because of his history, what he did, and the manner that he did it. What happens next is his decision.”

Wilshere has ties with the new sporting director at Norwich

According to ESPN, Wilshere will remain with the Arsenal U18s for one more match before departing for Norwich. The youth side hosts Aston Villa on Saturday morning. Norwich is also playing around the same time, as they will face Stoke away from home. Assuming a deal is soon finalized, Wilshere could be on the sidelines for Norwich’s following game against Preston North End on October 22nd.

Wilshere, however, will not become the head coach of his potential new team. Johannes Hoff Thorup remains in place after signing a three-year deal with the club in May. Instead, the former Arsenal star will assist the 35-year-old Thorup. Wilshere will essentially replace former Norwich assistant coach Narcis Pelach, who recently departed Norwich last month to become manager of Stoke.

While Wilshere has yet to officially join Norwich, he already has close ties to the team’s sporting director Ben Knapper. The executive previously worked with Wilshere during a lengthy spell with Arsenal. Knapper initially began with the Gunners as an analyst before becoming their loans manager in 2019. He then left Arsenal to join Norwich in 2023.

Canaries are trying to get back to the Premier League

The Canaries have remained in the second-tiered Championship following relegation from the Premier League in 2022. After a shaky 2022/23 campaign in which they finished middle of the pack, Norwich nearly earned promotion back to the top flight last season. Nevertheless, they eventually crashed out of the playoffs against Leeds in the semifinal stage.

This season, Norwich finds themselves seventh in the 24-team table after nine matches. The Canaries are currently led by star Spanish winger Borja Sainz and USMNT striker Josh Sargent. The duo has combined to rack up 11 goals and five assists in league play.

Wilshere and Norwich will forever have links together in English soccer because of the former midfielder’s stunning goal against the Canaries in 2013.

PHOTOS: IMAGO