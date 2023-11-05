Canaries fans can catch every game with the World Soccer Talk Norwich City TV schedule.

The Canaries emerged in the early 20th century and first reached the English top tier in the 1970s.

Norwich City TV Schedule

Norwich City on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, November 05 06:00 AM ET Norwich City vs. Blackburn Rovers ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, November 11 09:00 AM ET Cardiff City vs. Norwich City ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1902

Stadium: Carrow Road

Manager: David Wagner

Best English top-flight finish: 3rd (1993)

FA Cup: Semi-finalists (1959, 1989, 1992)

Lower titles: League Cup (1962, 1985), Second Division (5 times), Third Division (1934, 2010)

Where Can I Watch the Norwich City Match?

The EFL Championship can be found on ESPN+ in the USA. Not all matches are featured, however, with a selection available each week. You’ll also find the English knockout competitions, the FA Cup and League Cup, on ESPN+

The Canaries TV streaming service offered by the club gives non-UK fans the ability to watch most games live. Games featured as part of the EFL’s international broadcast deals, however, such as those on ESPN+, are not included. Audio-only plans are also available.

Watch Norwich City on ESPN+:

If Norwich gains promotion back to EPL in the 2020s, TV details remain the same as their last stint in the top flight. The USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo will air the Premier League through the 2028 season. Peacock will have the games that do not air on standard TV.

Norwich City History

Norwich was founded in June 1902 – relatively young amongst many English clubs – and played their first game a few months later. They began in the Norfolk & Suffolk League, but after it was determined that they were a professional club, Norwich was booted from the amateur game by the FA. Shortly after the club was selected to the Southern League.

Originally the team was nicknamed the Citizens, but in 1907 the club chairman decreed that “Canaries” was the preferred moniker, complete with a switch to the now recognizable yellow and green kits.

Unfortunately, due to huge club debt and the game being suspended during the First World War, Norwich was forced to enter liquidation in late 1917.

The Canaries returned in 1919, and the reformed club joined the new Football League Third Division in 1920. They were a middling club in this division for the first decade plus, but in 1934 earned promotion to the second tier as champions.

In 1935 Norwich moved to their current home ground, Carrow Road. Today the stadium holds 27,000 fans, last renovated in 2010.

Norwich has been second-division champions five times, and third-tier winners twice. The highest honor for the club to date remains their League Cup wins in 1962 and 1985.

The top-tier era

1972 saw them reach the First Division for the first time ever, and it marked the start of a long era where they were staples in the top tier, including as a member of the Premier League in its first season. In fact, that 1992-93 campaign was the club’s highest-ever league finish, third. Norwich were surprise title contenders that year, but a late-season drop in form cost them a shot at the trophy.

The 21st century, however, has seen the Canaries as mostly a Championship side, with brief flirtations in the EPL, and one year down in League One.

