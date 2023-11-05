Each Potters match shown on US TV and streaming can be found on our Stoke City TV schedule.

Stoke City has a rich history in English football with star players including Sir Stanley Matthews and Gordon Banks wearing the jerseys of the Staffordshire club.

Stoke City TV Schedule

Stoke City on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1863

Stadium: bet365 Stadium

Manager: Alex Neil

Best English top-flight finish: 4th (1936)

FA Cup: Runners-up (2011)

Lower titles: League Cup (1972), Second Division (1933, 1963), Third Division (1927, 1993), Football Alliance (1891), EFL Trophy (1992, 2000)

Where Can I Watch the Stoke Match?

EFL Championship games are shown live on ESPN+ in the USA. Usually, 2-4 games each week are broadcast. FA Cup and League Cup can also be found on the streaming service.

Stoke offers its own live-streaming subscriptions for international viewers, excluding any games featured on ESPN+. Season-long, monthly and single-game passes are available.

Watch Stoke City on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

If Stoke returns to the EPL in the 2020s, the USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo will have matches through 2028, while Peacock has all games not televised.

Stoke City History

Stoke City FC was officially founded as “Stoke Ramblers” in 1868, becoming simply Stoke FC in 1878 and finally, Stoke City in 1925 when Stoke-on-Trent was granted city status.

The history of the pottery industry in the area gives the club it’s “Potters” nickname.

In 1885 Stoke turned professional and were founding members of the Football League in 1888. They finished last in both of their first two seasons and were dropped to the Football Alliance for 1890-91. They were champions in this division and were re-elected to the Football League the following year.

After fifteen years in the top flight, Stoke was relegated in 1907, and, one year later, faced bankruptcy. Forced to withdraw from the Football League, they re-formed immediately in the Birmingham & District League. It would not be until 1921 that they re-emerged in the top tier, only to go down after just one season back.

The 1930s-50s saw the next sustained period of First Division play for the club. This would be followed by several decades of long stretches in either the second or first tier. They would win the League Cup in 1972, still to this day the club’s biggest achievement.

For almost all of the 21st century, Stoke have played in either the Premier League or Championship. In 2011, they finished as runners-up in the FA Cup, granting them a spot in the following season’s Europa League.

Stoke competed in the Potteries Derby with local rivals Port Vale. The two clubs’ grounds are just a little over 4 miles apart. However, the last game between the two sides was in 2002, as they are rarely in the same division. As such, matches between Stoke and Derby County, West Brom, and Wolves have recently taken on larger importance.

Don’t miss a Stoke City Game

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago