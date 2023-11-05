Catch each match from the Lilywhites available in the USA with this Preston North End TV schedule.

Once a staple of the First Division, Preston has more recently wandered the English lower tiers – one of only a few clubs to have won a title in all of the divisions 1-4 in England.

Preston TV Schedule

Preston North End on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Friday, November 10 02:00 PM ET Blackburn Rovers vs. Preston North End ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1880

Stadium: Deepdale

Manager: Ryan Lowe

Best English top-flight finish: Winners (1889, 1890)

FA Cup: Winners (1889, 1938)

Lower titles: Second Division (1904, 1913, 1951), Third Division (1971, 2000), Fourth Division (1996)

Where Can I Watch the Preston Match?

You can watch EFL Championship matches each week on ESPN+ in the US. Only select games are available, however. Starting with the first round proper, you’ll see every FA Cup and League Cup game on the streaming service as well.

The remaining Championship matches for Preston are available via the EFL’s iFollow platform. Season-long, monthly, or single-match options are available.

Watch Preston North End on ESPN+:

If Preston makes it back to the top tier, the EPL airs on USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo. Peacock streams games not shown on TV.

Preston North End History

Preston was originally a cricket club, founded in 1863. Upon moving to the north side of town later that year, they added “North End” to their name. After a short trial with rugby union, the club adopted association football in 1878, and officially fully switched in 1880 becoming “Preston North End Football Club’.

In 1875, the club first leased the land for Deepdale, their home ground. It hosted cricket, rugby, and baseball in addition to soccer in its early years. The stadium lays claim to be the oldest continuously used major football stadium in the world.

In the 1887 FA Cup, Preston defeated Hyde FC 26-0, still the record margin of victory in the English game.

Preston were members of the Football League in its first-ever season in 1888-89. They were the first-ever league champions and also won the FA Cup – going unbeaten in both competitions. In the FA Cup, they didn’t even concede a single goal.

They followed up this invincible campaign by winning the league again in 1890, and finishing second the following three seasons. However, since 1890, they’ve yet to win another first-division title. They did finish runners-up again on three occasions: 1906, 1953 and 1958.

In 1913, Deepdale survived an arson attempt carried out by suffragettes. Targeting male sporting establishments, women seeking the right to vote attacked several football grounds, including the homes of Arsenal and Blackburn Rovers as well as Preston.

Preston’s second FA Cup win in 1938 turned out to be their last, to date, major trophy. While they did finish runners-up multiple times in both the league and FA Cup in subsequent years, they’ve never again tasted glory at the highest level. In fact, since relegation to the Second Division in 1961, the club have not played in the top tier since.

However, they joined an exclusive list of clubs in 1996. Upon winning Division Three (then tier four), they became just the third club to have won a league title in all of the top four divisions in England. Previously Wolves and Burnley had accomplished the feat, and Sheffield United and Portsmouth also managed the same in the 2017 season.

In 1995, the club was briefly home to a young David Beckham, who played five matches on loan from Manchester United, scoring twice including an “Olympico” directly from a corner kick.

Don’t miss a Preston North End Game

