Will Ousmane Dembele play? Projected lineups for PSG vs Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League

Despite their struggles for consistency in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain have remained a formidable force in the Champions League, boasting an impressive unbeaten run. However, they face a significant test against Bayern Munich, a team entering the matchup with an outstanding winning record. Adding to the intrigue is the uncertainty surrounding Ousmane Dembele, who left the previous game due to physical discomfort.

In a pre-game press conference, Luis Enrique confirmed that Ousmane Dembele is fit to play for PSG, dismissing any injury concerns. While the coach assured his presence against Bayern Munich, he did not specify whether the player would start, come off the bench, or be limited in playing time. With his presence confirmed, the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner aims to regain his scoring prowess.

As the 2025-26 Champions League season kicks off, PSG have emerged as one of the top-scoring teams in the competition. Alongside Bayern Munich, they lead in goal averages. Coach Luis Enrique has crafted a versatile attack that doesn’t rely on any single player, with stars like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Goncalo Ramos, and Nuno Mendes stepping up as goal scorers. Consequently, the French side is determined to maintain its unbeaten status in the tournament.

Bayern Munich come into the game against PSG at the peak of their season. Led by Harry Kane, they have racked up an impressive winning streak that not even Lionel Messi’s Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid achieved. In addition, coach Vincent Kompany has established a complex tactical system that confuses its rivals with its flexibility. However, the German side faces its biggest challenge of the season, as the French side remains one of the toughest to beat.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich.

PSG projected lineup vs Bayern Munich

Although Dembele’s presence against Bayern Munich have been confirmed, PSG enters this crucial game missing Desire Doue due to a right thigh injury and Ilya Zabarnyi, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards. As a result, coach Luis Enrique might highlight Marquinhos alongside William Pacho in defense, while Bradley Barcola may take on an offensive role. Despite these changes, the French side’s stellar midfield remains intact, keeping its consistency.

With this in mind, PSG could lineup as follows: Lucas Chevalier; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, William Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Senny Mayulu, Bradley Barcola.

Bayern Munich projected lineup vs PSG

Even though Bayern Munich will be without Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito, and Jamal Musiala, these players have been out since the start of the season. With this in mind, they come into the game against PSG with no new absences in their lineup. Given the impressive level they have shown, coach Vincent Kompany could opt for continuity in his starting lineup with Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, and Luis Diaz as the team’s core players, looking to extend their winning streak.

With this in mind, Bayern could play as follows: Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

