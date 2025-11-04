Christian Pulisic injury update: Has USMNT star returned to training ahead of Milan’s clash with Parma in Serie A?

After Milan’s tense 1-0 win over Roma, sealed by Strahinja Pavlovic’s extraordinary solo run and Mike Maignan’s late penalty save, the Rossoneri should have enjoyed a well-earned rest. But for Christian Pulisic, there was little time for celebration. The American forward, one of Milan’s most dynamic attacking figures this season, continues to dominate headlines — not for his goals or assists, but for his fitness.

The latest development surrounding his recovery has sparked optimism at Milanello, yet raised questions across both Serie A and U.S. soccer circles: just how close is Pulisic to making his long-awaited return?

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri granted his squad a rare day off after the Roma clash. Still, two players were spotted at the training center — Adrien Rabiot and Christian Pulisic. According to Sky Italia, “despite the day off granted to the team, Pulisic and Rabiot arrived at Milanello to continue their recovery work.”

Recovery that demands patience

Both players have been sidelined since the October international break. While Rabiot has been nursing a calf issue, Pulisic’s setback came from a challenge during the USMNT‘s 2-1 win over Australia. The 27-year-old left the pitch after just 26 minutes following a tackle from Jason Geria, and subsequent scans at Milan confirmed “a low-grade injury to the right hamstring.”

Since then, the star winger has missed three consecutive matches, a notable absence given his strong start to the campaign — four goals in Serie A and six in all competitions. His explosiveness and creativity have been central to Allegri’s tactical setup, and the team’s attack has at times looked more predictable without him.

For now, the club has taken a careful approach. “The situation will become clearer in the coming days and no risks will be taken,” reported La Gazzetta dello Sport, emphasizing that Pulisic’s return will depend on his physical sensations in the final training sessions before Saturday’s trip to Parma.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead during the Coppa Italia.

The turning point: Return on the horizon

The mystery surrounding his readiness finally seems to be lifting. Allegri himself confirmed the key update ahead of the Roma fixture: “Pulisic should return against Parma,” the Italian boss stated. “Let’s see if Pulisic will be back in Parma and then join his national team. We are in contact with all the national team coaches to tell them our players’ conditions.”

That line alone has given Milan supporters hope. Christian Pulisic has officially returned to full training, marking the final step in his rehabilitation process. Although he is unlikely to start against Parma, he is expected to be included in the squad, offering Allegri a powerful option off the bench.