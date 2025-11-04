Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic injury update: Has USMNT star returned to training ahead of Milan’s clash with Parma in Serie A?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli.
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli.

After Milan’s tense 1-0 win over Roma, sealed by Strahinja Pavlovic’s extraordinary solo run and Mike Maignan’s late penalty save, the Rossoneri should have enjoyed a well-earned rest. But for Christian Pulisic, there was little time for celebration. The American forward, one of Milan’s most dynamic attacking figures this season, continues to dominate headlines — not for his goals or assists, but for his fitness.

The latest development surrounding his recovery has sparked optimism at Milanello, yet raised questions across both Serie A and U.S. soccer circles: just how close is Pulisic to making his long-awaited return?

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri granted his squad a rare day off after the Roma clash. Still, two players were spotted at the training center — Adrien Rabiot and Christian Pulisic. According to Sky Italia, “despite the day off granted to the team, Pulisic and Rabiot arrived at Milanello to continue their recovery work.”

Recovery that demands patience

Both players have been sidelined since the October international break. While Rabiot has been nursing a calf issue, Pulisic’s setback came from a challenge during the USMNT‘s 2-1 win over Australia. The 27-year-old left the pitch after just 26 minutes following a tackle from Jason Geria, and subsequent scans at Milan confirmed “a low-grade injury to the right hamstring.”

Tweet placeholder

Since then, the star winger has missed three consecutive matches, a notable absence given his strong start to the campaign — four goals in Serie A and six in all competitions. His explosiveness and creativity have been central to Allegri’s tactical setup, and the team’s attack has at times looked more predictable without him.

Advertisement
Milan’s surprising stance on Christian Pulisic’s renewal raises eyebrows: Why the Serie A side isn’t rushing to reward star with new deal

see also

Milan’s surprising stance on Christian Pulisic’s renewal raises eyebrows: Why the Serie A side isn’t rushing to reward star with new deal

For now, the club has taken a careful approach. “The situation will become clearer in the coming days and no risks will be taken,” reported La Gazzetta dello Sport, emphasizing that Pulisic’s return will depend on his physical sensations in the final training sessions before Saturday’s trip to Parma.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead during the Coppa Italia.

The turning point: Return on the horizon

The mystery surrounding his readiness finally seems to be lifting. Allegri himself confirmed the key update ahead of the Roma fixture: “Pulisic should return against Parma,” the Italian boss stated. “Let’s see if Pulisic will be back in Parma and then join his national team. We are in contact with all the national team coaches to tell them our players’ conditions.”

Advertisement

That line alone has given Milan supporters hope. Christian Pulisic has officially returned to full training, marking the final step in his rehabilitation process. Although he is unlikely to start against Parma, he is expected to be included in the squad, offering Allegri a powerful option off the bench.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Milan’s surprising stance on Christian Pulisic’s renewal raises eyebrows: Why the Serie A side isn’t rushing to reward star with new deal

Milan’s surprising stance on Christian Pulisic’s renewal raises eyebrows: Why the Serie A side isn’t rushing to reward star with new deal

A surprising report has emerged suggesting that Milan is not currently prioritizing his contract renewal, even as the USMNT captain continues to deliver at an elite level.

Light at the end of the tunnel for Massimiliano Allegri: Christian Pulisic’s Milan injury comeback confirmed, but USMNT uncertainty remains

Light at the end of the tunnel for Massimiliano Allegri: Christian Pulisic’s Milan injury comeback confirmed, but USMNT uncertainty remains

As the Rossoneri prepare for a crucial clash against Roma at San Siro, Allegri has finally offered a glimmer of light. The end of the tunnel is near.

Massimiliano Allegri faces selection dilemma as Christian Pulisic remains sidelined: Will Santiago Gimenez and Luka Modric start for Milan vs. Roma in Serie A?

Massimiliano Allegri faces selection dilemma as Christian Pulisic remains sidelined: Will Santiago Gimenez and Luka Modric start for Milan vs. Roma in Serie A?

And while Christian Pulisic continues his recovery from injury, the focus has now turned toward Allegri’s tactical choices — particularly around Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez — as the Italian coach ponders his starting lineup for this crucial encounter.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo dream to match Lionel Messi’s World Cup glory? The Portuguese star’s bold answer ahead of 2026 edition

Does Cristiano Ronaldo dream to match Lionel Messi’s World Cup glory? The Portuguese star’s bold answer ahead of 2026 edition

Following Lionel Messi's victory in the 2022 World Cup, the 2026 tournament edition brings high expectations for Cristiano Ronaldo, presumed to be his last participation. However, when asked if winning this tournament is a dream, he delivers a bold answer, leaving his clear perspective.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo