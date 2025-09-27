Will Lionel Messi play? Projected lineups for Toronto FC vs Inter Miami in MLS Matchday 32

On Saturday afternoon, as part of Matchday 32 of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, Toronto FC will host Inter Miami at BMO Field. The Herons, led by Lionel Messi, are enjoying a positive run in the league and will look to extend it against a team that has delivered a disappointing performance this year.

Inter Miami secured their first objective of the 2025 MLS season earlier this week: qualifying for the Eastern Conference playoffs. However, that doesn’t mean they can afford to relax heading into the final stretch of the regular season. On the one hand, they’ll aim to improve their position in the standings to earn more favorable conditions for the playoff matchups.

But they also still have plenty to play for. Currently third in the standings, five points behind leaders Philadelphia Union, Javier Mascherano’s team still has two games in hand. If they win both, they could reach the top of the table and seriously contend for the Supporters’ Shield, which would be the third title in club history.

On the other side is Toronto FC. Their situation is very different from Inter Miami’s, as their performance this season has been far from satisfactory. They sit 12th in the East with 27 points, eight behind Chicago Fire, who currently hold the final postseason spot. With only four matches remaining in the regular season, Toronto have no margin for error.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

Projected Inter Miami lineup

After securing a solid win over New York City FC just three days ago, it’s logical that Inter Miami would want to change as little as possible from a strategy that worked to perfection. So, despite Sergio Busquets’ recent announcement of his imminent retirement, the lineup is expected to remain the same.

Javier Mascherano’s chosen XI could be: Oscar Ustari; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Mateo Silvetti, Rodrigo De Paul, Sergio Busquets, Baltasar Rodriguez; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

Projected Toronto FC lineup

Toronto FC are unbeaten in their last six matches, though that stat doesn’t necessarily reflect strong form—every one of those games ended in a draw. In fact, their last win came nine matches ago, against San Diego FC. With no more room for error in their push for the playoffs, they’ll need a home victory over the Herons.

Head coach Robin Fraser could go with this starting lineup: Luka Gavran; Sigurd Rosted, Kosl Thompson, Raoul Petretta; Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Alonso Coello, Jose Cifuentes; Djordje Mihalovic, Derrick Etienne, Theo Corbeanu.

