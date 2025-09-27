Video: Julian Alvarez scores stunning free kick vs Real Madrid to end Atletico Madrid’s 17-year drought

Atletico Madrid pulled off a surprise this Saturday in La Liga, defeating Real Madrid 5–2 at the Estadio Metropolitano. In a match full of drama, Julian Alvarez scored a crucial brace to turn the game around in the second half.

Things started well for Los Colchoneros, who took an early lead through a header by Robin Le Normand after a cross from Giuliano Simeone. However, Real Madrid responded through Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler, who scored beautiful goals in the 25th and 36th minutes, respectively.

Just when it seemed Los Blancos would head into halftime with the lead, Alexander Sorloth equalized with a header in stoppage time. It was a heavy blow for the visitors and gave Atletico Madrid a boost heading into the second half.

That became evident quickly, as Alvarez scored his team’s third goal in the 51st minute from the penalty spot, after a foul by Guler on Nicolas Gonzalez. But that wasn’t all: encouraged by the lead, Los Colchoneros kept pushing and found another goal thanks to a stunning free kick from Julian.

The 17-year drought Julian Alvarez ended

Julian Alvarez’s second goal was key in solidifying Atletico Madrid’s lead and deflating their rivals, who found themselves two goals down midway through the second half and being outplayed on the pitch.

But beyond the scoreboard, that goal had added significance: it ended a 17-year stretch without a free-kick goal for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid. The last one came during the 2008–09 La Liga season, when Simao Sabrosa scored from a set piece in a 1–1 draw at the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

The other drought Atletico Madrid ended

The 17-year stretch without a free-kick goal against Real Madrid pales in comparison to another remarkable stat that came out of Saturday’s La Liga win. Antoine Griezmann’s stoppage-time goal sealed the match with a commanding 5–2 final score.

This marks the first time in 75 years that Atletico Madrid have scored five goals against Real Madrid. It had only happened three times in history prior to this: the last was a 6–3 win in 1950. A few months earlier, Los Colchoneros had earned a 5–1 victory, and in 1947, they defeated their rivals 5–0.

