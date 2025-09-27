Santiago Gimenez, Christian Pulisic, and Luka Modric: Who starts as Milan hosts reigning Serie A champion Napoli?

San Siro is ready for one of Serie A’s early-season blockbusters. Milan hosts reigning champions Napoli on Sunday night, in a clash that pits Massimiliano Allegri’s reborn side against Antonio Conte’s perfect-start Napoli. The game is already being hyped as a potential title decider, and the names on everyone’s lips—Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric—have added another layer of intrigue. But with three superstars fighting for two spots and tactical balance in Allegri’s system, the real question is: who makes the starting lineup when Milan kicks off against the champions?

After a shaky start to the season, Allegri’s Milan has clicked into gear. Following their surprise opening-day loss, the Rossoneri have put together three consecutive league wins without conceding, equaling their best defensive run in five years.

Christian Pulisic has been the spark. Last weekend, he delivered a brilliant double against Udinese in a 3-0 win, a performance that reaffirmed his status as the Rossoneri’s talisman. Days later, in the Coppa Italia, Allegri’s men dispatched Lecce 3-0, with Santiago Gimenez ending his goal drought and Pulisic scoring yet again. Christopher Nkunku also joined the party, leaving the team’s attack looking sharper than at any point this season.

Conte’s Napoli, meanwhile, arrives at San Siro with maximum points. The champions have won all four league matches so far, placing them two points ahead of Juventus and three clear of Milan. It hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Their Champions League campaign began with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, where Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s early red card left them shorthanded. But the Partenopei bounced back immediately with a 3-2 win over Pisa in Serie A.

Conte’s touchline passion remains a hallmark. His celebratory sprint with Lucca at the Maradona reflected the fierce unity he has instilled in his side. With Rasmus Hojlund leading the line and Kevin De Bruyne orchestrating midfield, Napoli travel north with no fear, having lost just two of their last 21 away games under Conte.

Who starts for Milan?

The suspense around Allegri’s selection has dominated the build-up. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the predicted Milan XI looks like this: 3-5-2 – Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan; Pulisic, Gimenez.

That means Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez are tipped to spearhead the attack, while Luka Modric anchors midfield alongside Fofana and Rabiot. Rafael Leao, just returning from injury, is expected to be named on the bench, giving Allegri another game-changer if needed.