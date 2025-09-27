Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Santiago Gimenez, Christian Pulisic, and Luka Modric: Who starts as Milan hosts reigning Serie A champion Napoli?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic (left), Massimiliano Allegri (center), and Santiago Gimenez(right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left), Massimiliano Allegri (center), and Santiago Gimenez(right)

San Siro is ready for one of Serie A’s early-season blockbusters. Milan hosts reigning champions Napoli on Sunday night, in a clash that pits Massimiliano Allegri’s reborn side against Antonio Conte’s perfect-start Napoli. The game is already being hyped as a potential title decider, and the names on everyone’s lips—Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric—have added another layer of intrigue. But with three superstars fighting for two spots and tactical balance in Allegri’s system, the real question is: who makes the starting lineup when Milan kicks off against the champions?

After a shaky start to the season, Allegri’s Milan has clicked into gear. Following their surprise opening-day loss, the Rossoneri have put together three consecutive league wins without conceding, equaling their best defensive run in five years.

Christian Pulisic has been the spark. Last weekend, he delivered a brilliant double against Udinese in a 3-0 win, a performance that reaffirmed his status as the Rossoneri’s talisman. Days later, in the Coppa Italia, Allegri’s men dispatched Lecce 3-0, with Santiago Gimenez ending his goal drought and Pulisic scoring yet again. Christopher Nkunku also joined the party, leaving the team’s attack looking sharper than at any point this season.

Conte’s Napoli, meanwhile, arrives at San Siro with maximum points. The champions have won all four league matches so far, placing them two points ahead of Juventus and three clear of Milan. It hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Their Champions League campaign began with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, where Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s early red card left them shorthanded. But the Partenopei bounced back immediately with a 3-2 win over Pisa in Serie A.

Tweet placeholder

Conte’s touchline passion remains a hallmark. His celebratory sprint with Lucca at the Maradona reflected the fierce unity he has instilled in his side. With Rasmus Hojlund leading the line and Kevin De Bruyne orchestrating midfield, Napoli travel north with no fear, having lost just two of their last 21 away games under Conte.

Advertisement

Who starts for Milan?

The suspense around Allegri’s selection has dominated the build-up. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the predicted Milan XI looks like this: 3-5-2 – Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan; Pulisic, Gimenez.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

That means Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez are tipped to spearhead the attack, while Luka Modric anchors midfield alongside Fofana and Rabiot. Rafael Leao, just returning from injury, is expected to be named on the bench, giving Allegri another game-changer if needed.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Fan favorite but still behind: Christian Pulisic falls short as Luka Modric steals key Milan honor, and UMSNT star can’t be mad about it

Fan favorite but still behind: Christian Pulisic falls short as Luka Modric steals key Milan honor, and UMSNT star can’t be mad about it

Despite his standing as a fan favorite and statistical leader in multiple categories, Pulisic has lost a key feat at Milan to Modric.

Shocking changes loom for Milan’s attack: How front duo Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez may be affected by Massimiliano Allegri’s latest long-term idea

Shocking changes loom for Milan’s attack: How front duo Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez may be affected by Massimiliano Allegri’s latest long-term idea

Massimiliano Allegri could make shocking changes to Milan’s regular starting attacking duo – and Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez might be in for a rough ride.

Christian Pulisic poised to decide Milan future after incredible performances: Latest contract renewal update removes any doubt

Christian Pulisic poised to decide Milan future after incredible performances: Latest contract renewal update removes any doubt

The decision over his long-term future—whether he extends his stay at San Siro or chooses a new path—remains one of the most fascinating possibilities in Italian soccer.

Will Lionel Messi play? Projected lineups for Toronto FC vs Inter Miami in MLS Matchday 32

Will Lionel Messi play? Projected lineups for Toronto FC vs Inter Miami in MLS Matchday 32

Inter Miami visit Toronto FC in Major League Soccer, with Lionel Messi as the main focus of attention.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo