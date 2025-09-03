Lionel Messi could miss a World Cup 2026 Qualifier match with Argentina due to fitness concerns

The numbers are clear: Lionel Messi will play his final World Cup qualifier on Argentine soil this Thursday, September 4, when Argentina hosts Venezuela at River Plate’s Monumental Stadium for Matchday 17 of the CONMEBOL campaign. After this game, there are no confirmed qualifiers in the country before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and any remaining fixtures would likely be friendlies.

While neither FIFA nor CONMEBOL has issued an official statement, it is widely expected that Argentina, along with Paraguay and Uruguay, will not need to participate in qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup. As co-hosts alongside Spain, Morocco, and Portugal, these nations will be automatically qualified for the tournament’s early stages. This means Argentina’s next World Cup qualifying match could come as late as 2031, when Messi would be 44 years old.

For Argentine fans, Thursday’s match will carry a bittersweet feeling. It’s not only Messi’s possible last competitive game at home but could also mark his official farewell to CONMEBOL qualifiers altogether.

Scaloni’s plan to rest Messi

TyC Sports suggest that head coach Lionel Scaloni is planning to leave Messi out of the squad for the following match against Ecuador in Guayaquil on September 9. The reasoning is simple: Messi has a packed schedule with Inter Miami, and protecting his physical condition is a priority.

Messi trains alongside Paredes at the AFA training ground.

The Florida club faces an intense stretch of nine matches in 35 days—essentially one game every three to four days. Considering Messi’s recent struggles with muscle issues due to the heavy load between national team duties and MLS commitments, skipping the trip to Ecuador makes sense for all parties involved. Instead, he is expected to return directly to Miami after facing Venezuela.

Messi’s focus on Inter Miami’s goals

For Messi and Inter Miami, the mission is clear: secure a playoff spot in the MLS Western Conference. Alongside stars like Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez, Messi has nine regular-season matches left in 2025 to solidify the club’s position before the November playoffs.

All of Inter Miami’s hopes are pinned on chasing what would be their second national title, a milestone that could ease the sting of their recent setbacks—the defeat in the Leagues Cup Final against the Seattle Sounders and elimination in the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.

Thursday’s clash at the Monumental is more than just another qualifier—it’s likely a historic farewell for Lionel Messi on Argentine soil in competitive international play. For fans, it’s a night to celebrate a legendary career, even as Messi looks ahead to the challenges with Inter Miami and the pursuit of new milestones in the twilight of his playing days.

