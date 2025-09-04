Venezuela’s historic World Cup chase: Scenarios in qualifiers against Argentina and Colombia

The Venezuela national team stands on the brink of history, with a unique chance to secure its first-ever World Cup berth during the final two CONMEBOL 2026 qualifiers on Thursday and Tuesday. Facing two giants, Argentina and Colombia, La Vinotinto will need favorable results to keep their dream alive.

Led by Argentine coach Fernando Batista, Venezuela sits seventh in the CONMEBOL standings with 18 points from 16 matches. Thanks to the expanded 2026 World Cup, which will feature 48 teams, La Vinotinto is currently in the playoff spot, but they still have a path to clinch a direct ticket to the tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The road won’t be easy. Venezuela visits already-qualified Argentina, who top the group, before closing at home against Colombia. Los Cafeteros sit sixth with 22 points — the final direct qualification spot — four ahead of Venezuela. Meanwhile, Bolivia lurks in eighth just one point behind, making the final window decisive for Batista’s squad.

What does Venezuela need to qualify directly?

Venezuela must rely on both their own results and some help elsewhere. To have a shot at overtaking Colombia, La Vinotinto must first defeat Argentina on Thursday, then hope Colombia drops points at home against Bolivia — a tall order.

Salomon Rondon of Venezuela celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Venezuela and Argentina.

A win over Argentina would lift Venezuela to 21 points, while Colombia would remain on 22 or 23 depending on their result. That would set up a dramatic showdown in Maturín on September 9, where Venezuela could leapfrog Colombia with a head-to-head win for the final automatic spot.

Anything less than six points likely won’t be enough. With their margin so thin, Venezuela needs back-to-back wins against Argentina in Buenos Aires and Colombia at home, combined with Colombia failing to win, to move out of the playoff zone and into direct qualification.

There’s also a slim outside chance. If Venezuela draw against Argentina and Colombia lose to Bolivia, La Vinotinto would move to 19 points while Colombia stay on 22, setting up a decisive showdown in the final matchday. However, with Colombia holding a +4 goal difference compared to Venezuela’s -4, Los Cafeteros would need to suffer two heavy defeats for this unlikely scenario to become reality.

What happens if Venezuela loses to Argentina?

A loss in Buenos Aires would effectively end hopes of direct qualification. Sitting four points back with only three available, La Vinotinto would be mathematically eliminated from the top six. Worse, their playoff spot could also be in danger depending on other results.

What does Venezuela need to secure the playoffs?

Venezuela faces two direct threats to its playoff hopes: Bolivia and Peru. Bolivia sit just one point behind with 17, making them the biggest threat, while Peru trail with 12 points, six off the pace. One point from their final two games would be enough to knock Peru out of contention, but Bolivia is another matter. They visit Colombia first before hosting Brazil at altitude in La Paz, where they often hold an advantage.

Venezuela players acknowledge the fans after the team’s victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Venezuela and Bolivia at Estadio Monumental de Maturin on June 06, 2025 in Maturin, Venezuela.

For Venezuela, the mission is simple: maintain their one-point cushion at all costs. If La Vinotinto drop points in both matches and Bolivia wins out, Batista’s squad will be eliminated. Even a points tie would see Venezuela advance, given Bolivia’s far worse goal difference of -16.

