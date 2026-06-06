How to watch England vs New Zealand match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch England vs New Zealand on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO England vs New Zealand WHAT International Friendly WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Saturday, June 6, 2026 WHERE Fubo, FOX Soccer Plus and ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the World Cup just around the corner, England and New Zealand meet in a key tune-up match as both sides look to build momentum ahead of their tournament openers. The Europeans enter as one of the favorites to make a deep run, with Harry Kane leading a squad that has its sights set on reaching the World Cup final.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are searching for answers after a disappointing 4-0 loss to Haiti in their most recent outing. Tim Payne and company will be eager to deliver a stronger performance and gain some much-needed confidence before their World Cup campaign begins.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch England vs New Zealand and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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