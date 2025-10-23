Will Lionel Messi be in the playoffs opener? Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano gives key injury update

Inter Miami have surged into top form for the MLS playoffs, fueled by an impressive winning streak and the revitalized offense led by Luis Suarez’s return to the front line. However, Lionel Messi’s absence from a recent training session due to physical discomfort has cast uncertainty over his availability for the next match. For that reason, coach Javier Mascherano has addressed these concerns, breaking his silence on the Argentine superstar’s condition.

“He (Lionel Messi) is fine. On Monday, when we returned to training, he had some discomfort in his back. Because of this, on Tuesday we decided to let him rest and not add any more work so that he wouldn’t aggravate it. But yesterday he trained normally and did the entire workout,” Javier Mascherano said, via Jose Armando Rodriguez. Then, the coach confirmed that Messi is physically able to play 90 minutes or more in the playoff opener.

Given his exceptional fitness, the Herons will undoubtedly rely on Lionel Messi to lead the offense alongside Luis Suarez. Javier Mascherano only needs to adjust for the continued absence of Allen Obando, as he continues to train separately. Consequently, the coach might stick with the same starting eleven that has excelled in recent MLS regular season games.

Lionel Messi is entering the MLS playoffs at the peak of his form since joining Inter Miami. With 29 goals and 16 assists, he has secured the Golden Boot and is poised to claim a second straight MVP title. In this stellar condition, the Argentine star aims to guide the Herons to their first-ever MLS Cup victory in the final season for his teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who have declared their plans to retire from professional soccer.

Inter Miami face Nashville SC in MLS playoffs with strong track record boosting their chances

Inter Miami, despite having never won an MLS Cup, enter the playoffs in top form and face Nashville SC, a team they have dominated recently. The Herons last fell to their rivals in May 2023 and have since racked up nine straight unbeaten matches against them. With this momentum, they have their best opportunity yet to achieve a historic season.

In this 2025 playoffs, the Herons face a significant challenge in maintaining defensive consistency. While they’ve shown solid performance, their heavy reliance on Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, and Sergio Busquets leaves them vulnerable to disruptions from injuries or suspensions. If Inter Miami can uphold their defensive prowess, they stand a chance of advancing to the conference semifinals, setting up a potential clash with FC Cincinnati or Columbus Crew.