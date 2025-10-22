Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Not Vinicius Junior: FC Barcelona’s Cubarsí warns teammates about Real Madrid star ahead of El Clásico

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Pau Cubarsí (L) of FC Barcelona and Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid.
© David Ramos & Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesPau Cubarsí (L) of FC Barcelona and Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid.

The La Liga clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid is just around the corner, with the game at the Santiago Bernabéu set to take place on Sunday. With both teams battling for the top spot in the league, young defender Pau Cubarsí has issued a warning to his teammates, and it wasn’t about Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius remains one of Real Madrid’s biggest weapons, but the winger has struggled to find his best form under Xabi Alonso. Among Los Blancos’ many stars, one continues to shine brightest, Kylian Mbappé, who has taken the lead as Madrid’s main offensive threat with his consistent goalscoring performances.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Cubarsí was asked about the challenge of defending the French striker and delivered a clear message to his teammates. “Everyone knows who Mbappé is. We have to keep an eye on him and on all of Real Madrid’s players, who are world-class,” said Cubarsí, who is expected to start at the heart of Barcelona’s defense.

The Spanish defender also acknowledged the risks of playing with such a high defensive line: “We’ve adjusted four things, and it should work well for us. We’ll have to stop him in the best way possible, but above all, we need to focus on ourselves.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid against Getafe.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid against Getafe.

Mbappé currently sits atop both the La Liga and Champions League scoring charts, with 10 and 5 goals respectively. Although his 11-game scoring streak recently came to an end against Juventus on Wednesday, the French star remains one of Real Madrid’s biggest threats heading into El Clásico.

Advertisement
Raphinha’s injury recovery takes center stage for Barcelona ahead of El Clasico vs. Real Madrid

see also

Raphinha’s injury recovery takes center stage for Barcelona ahead of El Clasico vs. Real Madrid

Barcelona riding positive momentum ahead of El Clásico

While Mbappé is in great form, he and Real Madrid will face a tough test against a Barcelona side that has dominated recent encounters. During the 2024-25 season, Los Blancos lost all four meetings against their archrivals across all competitions, including two finals (the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup), and suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Cubarsí also recalled the 5-2 win in the Supercopa but emphasized that the locker room is staying grounded despite fan excitement: “We want to play a good game and take all three points. The fans enjoy the ‘manita,’ but we’re calm. We want to score as many goals as possible while keeping a clean sheet.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not Lamine Yamal: 2025 Ballon d’Or Ousmane Dembele names his favorite pick to clinch the award next year

Not Lamine Yamal: 2025 Ballon d’Or Ousmane Dembele names his favorite pick to clinch the award next year

Ousmane Dembele, fresh from clinching the UEFA Champions League with PSG, has been awarded the 2025 Ballon d'Or for his stellar performance. Back from injury, he named his favorite to claim next year's honor, surprisingly omitting Lamine Yamal.

From Christian Pulisic and Robert Lewandowski, to Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe: FIFA virus controversy grows as Napoli president’s crazy proposal to end injuries raises eyebrows

From Christian Pulisic and Robert Lewandowski, to Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe: FIFA virus controversy grows as Napoli president’s crazy proposal to end injuries raises eyebrows

Christian Pulisic, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe have recently faced injuries during the international break, reigniting the club vs. country debate, as Napoli’s president proposes a radical solution

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Nico Paz surpasses Real Madrid stars Mbappe and Guler in key stat

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Nico Paz surpasses Real Madrid stars Mbappe and Guler in key stat

Nico Paz has cemented his place as a regular for Argentina, sharing the field with Lionel Messi. The 21-year-old sensation has outshone Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler in a crucial statistic, underscoring his remarkable talent.

World Cup winner with Messi’s Argentina ends two-year doping ban with return to Italian soccer

World Cup winner with Messi’s Argentina ends two-year doping ban with return to Italian soccer

A former teammate of Lionel Messi on Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022–winning squad is set to return to soccer after serving a lengthy suspension for doping.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo