Lionel Messi losing MLS spotlight? First Son Heung-min surpassed him in kit sales, now Thomas Muller leads in key 2025 stat despite August arrival

As the 2025 Major League Soccer season heads toward its climax, a curious question has started to echo across the soccer world — Is Lionel Messi’s dominance in the United States beginning to fade? Once untouchable both on and off the pitch, the Inter Miami superstar now faces unexpected competition from two global icons: Son Heung-min of LAFC and Thomas Muller of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

In a league that has revolved around Messi since he arrived in 2023, the balance of power, both commercial and sporting, appears to be shifting. Son’s arrival in Los Angeles ignited a wave of popularity unseen since the days of David Beckham, while Muller’s late-summer arrival in Vancouver has shaken up one crucial MLS performance metric that even the Argentine no longer leads.

It began with a signing that stunned both Europe and North America. In July, Son Heung-min swapped Tottenham for Los Angeles Soccer Club, instantly becoming the face of MLS’ next global chapter. Within days of his debut, the South Korean captain scored a hat-trick and turned BMO Stadium into a sea of black and gold No. 7 shirts.

According to LAFC’s general manager, John Thorrington, Son’s arrival created an unprecedented commercial explosion. “This is now the second week where we’re not just talking about the highest-selling soccer jersey in the MLS,” Thorrington told talkSPORT. “It is the highest-selling jersey of any sport in the world right now. From when he signed at LAFC to now, he has sold more jerseys than any athlete in the world.”

Son’s jersey has outsold not only Messi’s but also those of LeBron James and Stephen Curry, a statistic that underlines the scale of his influence. In Los Angeles, home to the largest Korean community outside South Korea, Son has become more than a player. He is a cultural phenomenon.

Muller’s impact: Outscoring the king

If Son has conquered MLS off the pitch, Thomas Muller is shaking it up on it. The German World Cup winner joined the Vancouver Whitecaps in August 2025 after ending a storied career at Bayern Munich — and immediately started rewriting MLS statistics. Despite playing just seven matches, Muller has registered seven goals and three assists, showcasing his trademark efficiency and intelligence. His smooth adaptation has surprised even seasoned observers.

According to official MLS data, Muller now leads the league in a crucial goalscoring metric — goals per 90 minutes — with 1.16 goals per game, surpassing both Messi’s 1.08 and Son Heung-min’s 1.00.

That detail, while seemingly minor, paints a revealing picture: Muller is currently the most efficient scorer in MLS, outperforming the man many consider the greatest of all time. For a player who joined just two months ago, it’s a remarkable statement.

Messi’s grip still strong — But tested

None of this means Lionel Messi’s star is fading completely. The Inter Miami captain remains the league’s top scorer, with 29 goals in 28 games during the 2025 season. His influence on the pitch continues to define the tempo and ambition of David Beckham’s club.

However, the cultural winds around him are shifting, and it’s not just about numbers. It’s about perception. Messi is no longer the only global superstar lighting up MLS — and that competition, while healthy, signals a turning point.