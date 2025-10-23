Lionel Messi’s final decision on contract extension revealed as Inter Miami make official announcement

The future of Lionel Messi had been the subject of constant speculation in recent months, as his contract with Inter Miami was set to expire at the end of the 2025 season. In that context, the club finally made a long-awaited announcement on Thursday through a video shared on social media, confirming the signing of a new deal with the Argentine star.

The Herons have developed a clear dependence on Messi over the past few years, both on and off the field. Leo arrived in the summer of 2023 and forever changed the club’s history, turning it into one of the most powerful teams in Major League Soccer and one of the most popular in the world.

That’s why the uncertainty surrounding the future of the 38-year-old forward had become such an important issue for them. Two very different scenarios were on the horizon, depending on whether Messi agreed to extend his contract beyond the end of the current season.

Those doubts were cleared up on Thursday when Inter Miami shared a video on social media showing Messi signing a contract. As the camera pulls back, it reveals him sitting at a desk in the middle of Miami Freedom Park, the stadium currently under construction.

During the one-minute video, no words are spoken by Messi; instead, a slogan repeats: “Freedom 10 Dream.” The post also includes another phrase to accompany the video: “He’s home,” referring to Messi being at what will be Inter Miami’s new stadium.

When will Inter Miami’s new stadium open?

The expectation is that the 2025 season will be Inter Miami’s last playing at Chase Stadium. Construction at Miami Freedom Park is progressing rapidly, with the most important part of the work nearly complete, as the stands’ structure is almost finished. Remaining tasks include installing the seats, finalizing the locker rooms, and, of course, preparing the playing field.

Given this timeline, it’s likely that the Herons will be ready to debut in the 2026 MLS season playing in their new home — and that will be with Lionel Messi on the team.

“My anticipation is that we’ll see the team’s captain and number 10, Lionel Messi, in the new stadium,” said Jorge Mas, Inter Miami’s owner, in April. He didn’t stop there, also expressing a strong desire for Messi’s future: “We want Messi to finish his career here.”

Will Messi retire at Inter Miami?

Inter Miami’s brief announcement didn’t specify the length of Lionel Messi’s new contract. It will be at least one year, meaning the forward will be with the Herons during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will stay through the end of the MLS season. By then, Leo will be 39 years old and obviously approaching the final stages of his professional career.

However, it’s unclear how much longer he intends to keep playing. If he extends his career further, he will eventually have to choose between staying in Miami for good or seeking a new destination — with the Argentine league being an unresolved chapter he himself has acknowledged.