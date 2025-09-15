Trending topics:
Will Lamine Yamal miss his Champions League debut? Fitness concerns hit Barcelona

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Hansi Flick criticized Spain for overplaying Yamal, saying the teenager logged heavy minutes despite being unable to train between matches.
Barcelona is facing uncertainty around the fitness of Lamine Yamal as they head into a crucial Champions League opener against Newcastle United this Thursday. The La Masia graduate was unable to play against Valencia due to groin discomfort, and he has also missed training. Unless something changes dramatically, he is not expected to feature in the European fixture.

Yamal picked up a groin injury while on international duty for Spain, but still played two high-minute matches—against Bulgaria and Turkey—despite apparent discomfort and reportedly being given painkillers to get through them. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has criticized the way the national team managed his condition, saying the young forward played large minutes despite not being able to train between matches.

Because of his groin issue, Yamal has been ruled out of the LaLiga game vs. Valencia. Flick confirmed he is also a “major doubt” for the Champions League game at Newcastle United.

His performance before the setback

Before being sidelined, Yamal had been off to a very strong start for the 2025-26 season. In three LaLiga matches, he had already scored two goals and provided three assists. That’s a notable contribution for a teenager in a team under pressure to deliver across domestic and European competitions.

Also of note: Yamal’s club stats show that across his career with Barcelona at the time, he had made 76 appearances and scored 16 goals.

Why are stars Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha not playing for FC Barcelona in La Liga game against Valencia?

Why are stars Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha not playing for FC Barcelona in La Liga game against Valencia?

Other injury doubts & squad considerations

Yamal isn’t the only one in doubt for Barcelona. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was released early from Netherlands duty due to injury, trained on Monday and might be available vs. Newcastle.

Manager Flick has expressed frustration at what he sees as insufficient care taken by the Spanish national team with young players. He said things like Yamal playing with discomfort, without adequate rest between matches, and with only minimal treatment.

What it means moving forward

With Yamal likely out or doubtful, Barcelona will need to adjust their attacking plan for both the Valencia match (LaLiga) and Newcastle match (Champions League). The schedule is tight, and missing such a key creative player is a blow. The club has already confirmed his injury is in the pubic/groin area, and his return depends on how he progresses.

If Yamal recovers in time, he may be needed as a spark off the bench; if not, they’ll need to find a replacement to maintain their attacking volume.

