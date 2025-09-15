Trending topics:
Neymar hits out at poor fields in Brazil, says they affected his Santos form

By Francisco Quatrin

Clubs defend synthetic fields as FIFA-certified and cheaper to maintain, but Neymar’s latest scare has fueled calls for a return to natural grass in Brazil.
Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. has once again voiced his anger over the growing use of synthetic pitches in Brazilian stadiums. The former PSG and Barcelona forward recently played at Atlético Mineiro’s Arena MRV, one of several venues in Brazil that feature artificial surfaces.

In that match, Neymar twisted his ankle less than a minute after kickoff, though he managed to continue playing. The Santos forward immediately took to Instagram, posting: “Proven… synthetics are s—.”

It was the second time in just over a week that Neymar has publicly criticized playing conditions in his home country. Earlier, he had already expressed discomfort at being forced to perform on synthetic turf, claiming it increases the risk of serious injuries and limits players’ ability to perform at the highest level.

A broader debate in Brazilian soccer

Neymar’s criticism has reignited a larger conversation within Brazilian soccer. Other high-profile figures, including Thiago Silva and international players like Memphis Depay, have previously voiced similar concerns. Many argue that synthetic pitches create an uneven playing experience compared to natural grass, especially in Brazil’s hot and humid climate.

Clubs, on the other hand, defend the decision, pointing to lower maintenance costs and FIFA certifications that allow artificial surfaces in official competitions. Still, the images of Neymar going down in pain at Arena MRV highlight the growing tension between players’ welfare and the practical choices made by club management.

Neymar’s injury concerns

This latest ankle scare is particularly worrying for Neymar, who has already faced long injury layoffs throughout his career. Having returned to Santos in 2025, expectations were high that he could close out his playing days with strong performances in Brazil. However, frequent injuries have limited his consistency on the pitch.

By openly criticizing synthetic turf, Neymar is not just venting personal frustration—he is also calling attention to an issue that could impact the quality of play and the longevity of careers in Brazilian soccer.

