Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FC Barcelona
Comments

Why are stars Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha not playing for FC Barcelona in La Liga game against Valencia?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lamine Yamal (L), Robert Lewandowski (M), and Raphinha (R) of FC Barcelona.
© Rafa Babot, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce, & Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (L), Robert Lewandowski (M), and Raphinha (R) of FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona were set to host 2025-26 La Liga Matchday 4 ahead of their midweek UEFA Champions League clash. With such an important week ahead, fans were concerned when none of the team’s stars like Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha appeared in the starting lineup against Valencia.

The Valencia game has already been surrounded by uncertainty. Fans had hoped to attend the first match at the revamped Camp Nou, but the fixture was ultimately moved to Estadi Johan Cruyff, which has a reduced capacity of just 6,000. The venue change was a major blow to both supporters and the club, and the absence of key players only added to the unease.

In Lamine Yamal’s case, the 18-year-old winger is sidelined due to a pubic discomfort. Head coach Hansi Flick addressed the situation in a pre-match press conference, criticizing the Spanish Federation for requiring Yamal to play injured and confirming the young star would not feature against Valencia.

Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, was left on the bench due to a technical decision by Flick. The Polish striker recently returned from international duty, and the German coach opted to rest him in order to ensure he is fit for next Thursday’s Premier League-style clash against Newcastle United. Ferran Torres was chosen to lead the attack in his place.

FC Barcelona starting lineup against Valencia.

FC Barcelona starting lineup against Valencia.

Raphinha and a punishment from Flick

Raphinha’s absence stems from disciplinary reasons rather than injury or rotation. According to RAC1, the Brazilian star arrived late to training, violating Flick’s strict team rules. Despite his status as a key player, Flick chose to bench him, with Raphinha expected to start as a substitute.

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal injury sparks Hansi Flick’s fury: Barcelona boss confronts Spain with harsh seven-word warning

see also

Lamine Yamal injury sparks Hansi Flick’s fury: Barcelona boss confronts Spain with harsh seven-word warning

Flick’s approach to punctuality and discipline is well-known. During his time at Barcelona, he has previously punished Jules Kounde twice—once by leaving him on the bench and another time by excluding him entirely—and made an example of goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who lost his starting spot to Wojciech Szczesny after arriving late to training.

A golden opportunity for Rashford and Bardhgji

With several stars absent from the starting lineup, Hansi Flick has turned to alternative options in attack, giving Marcus Rashford his second start for Barcelona and handing a debut to recent signing Roony Bardhgji. The 19-year-old Swedish forward faced registration issues earlier, but with everything now cleared, he will make his first appearance in Yamal’s place.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal injury sparks Hansi Flick’s fury: Barcelona boss confronts Spain with harsh seven-word warning

Lamine Yamal injury sparks Hansi Flick’s fury: Barcelona boss confronts Spain with harsh seven-word warning

Hansi Flick used his pre-match press conference to send a seven-word warning to the Spanish national team.

Barcelona receives huge injury blow ahead of crucial La Liga games and Champions League opener: How long will Lamine Yamal be out?

Barcelona receives huge injury blow ahead of crucial La Liga games and Champions League opener: How long will Lamine Yamal be out?

Barcelona has been dealt a massive setback ahead of their crucial La Liga fixtures and the opening match of their UEFA Champions League campaign.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal opens up on the dark side of global soccer stardom: ‘Impossible’

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal opens up on the dark side of global soccer stardom: ‘Impossible’

Lamine Yamal has become a global soccer star thanks to his performances with Barcelona—but not without a cost.

Video: Luka Modric scores first goal for AC Milan against Bologna just after turning 40

Video: Luka Modric scores first goal for AC Milan against Bologna just after turning 40

Luka Modric netted his first goal wearing the AC Milan shirt against Bologna days after turning 40 years old.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo