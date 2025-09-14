Why are stars Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha not playing for FC Barcelona in La Liga game against Valencia?

FC Barcelona were set to host 2025-26 La Liga Matchday 4 ahead of their midweek UEFA Champions League clash. With such an important week ahead, fans were concerned when none of the team’s stars like Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha appeared in the starting lineup against Valencia.

The Valencia game has already been surrounded by uncertainty. Fans had hoped to attend the first match at the revamped Camp Nou, but the fixture was ultimately moved to Estadi Johan Cruyff, which has a reduced capacity of just 6,000. The venue change was a major blow to both supporters and the club, and the absence of key players only added to the unease.

In Lamine Yamal’s case, the 18-year-old winger is sidelined due to a pubic discomfort. Head coach Hansi Flick addressed the situation in a pre-match press conference, criticizing the Spanish Federation for requiring Yamal to play injured and confirming the young star would not feature against Valencia.

Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, was left on the bench due to a technical decision by Flick. The Polish striker recently returned from international duty, and the German coach opted to rest him in order to ensure he is fit for next Thursday’s Premier League-style clash against Newcastle United. Ferran Torres was chosen to lead the attack in his place.

FC Barcelona starting lineup against Valencia.

Raphinha and a punishment from Flick

Raphinha’s absence stems from disciplinary reasons rather than injury or rotation. According to RAC1, the Brazilian star arrived late to training, violating Flick’s strict team rules. Despite his status as a key player, Flick chose to bench him, with Raphinha expected to start as a substitute.

Flick’s approach to punctuality and discipline is well-known. During his time at Barcelona, he has previously punished Jules Kounde twice—once by leaving him on the bench and another time by excluding him entirely—and made an example of goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who lost his starting spot to Wojciech Szczesny after arriving late to training.

A golden opportunity for Rashford and Bardhgji

With several stars absent from the starting lineup, Hansi Flick has turned to alternative options in attack, giving Marcus Rashford his second start for Barcelona and handing a debut to recent signing Roony Bardhgji. The 19-year-old Swedish forward faced registration issues earlier, but with everything now cleared, he will make his first appearance in Yamal’s place.