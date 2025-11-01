Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play? Confirmed lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League

By Martina Alcheva

The lights of Al-Awwal Park will shine again tonight as Al-Nassr takes the field after a bruising setback in midweek. The Saudi Pro League leaders, unbeaten in the competition so far, return home searching for redemption — and with one burning question echoing through Riyadh: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

It has been a near-perfect campaign for Jorge Jesus’s Al-Nassr, whose dominance has painted the early season in gold and blue. Six wins from six in the Saudi Pro League have left them comfortably at the summit, boasting 21 goals scored and just two conceded. Their home form has been imperious, and their attacking depth — spearheaded by Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, and the ever-dangerous Ronaldo — has terrorized defences across the kingdom.

But this week, perfection stumbled. A 2-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad in the King’s Cup ended Al-Nassr’s 10-match winning streak across all competitions. For a side that had looked unstoppable, the loss was a sobering reminder of soccer’s cruel balance. Now, all eyes turn back to the league — and a chance to respond swiftly.

For Al-Feiha, the trip to Riyadh couldn’t come at a tougher time. Sitting 10th in the table with eight points from six matches, Pedro Emanuel’s side has struggled for consistency, alternating between moments of promise and defensive fragility. They have lost two of their last five league games, most recently falling 2-1 to Al-Taawoun, despite a goal from Chris Smalling.

Statistically, history offers them little comfort. Al-Nassr has won each of its last six meetings against Al-Feiha, and the visitor has not beaten the Knights of Najd in their last 15 encounters. Their defensive line, marshalled by Smalling and Mikel Villanueva, will have to deliver a near-flawless performance to withstand Al-Nassr’s relentless attacks.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo feature?

The question that has stirred the Saudi soccer world all week finally finds its answer here. Cristiano Ronaldo starts, leading the line as Al-Nassr seeks to restore its rhythm after the King’s Cup exit. Despite the fatigue of a busy schedule, his influence remains indispensable — both as a leader and as a finisher.

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo react

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC reacting in a game.

Al-Nassr vs. Al-Feiha: Confirmed lineups

Al-Nassr confirmed XI (4-2-3-1): Nawaf Al Aqidi; Boushal, Inigo Martinez, Al Amri, Al Ghannam; Brozovic, Angelo; Mane, Felix, Coman; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Feiha confirmed XI (3-4-3): Mosquera; Villanueva, Smalling, Semedo; Al-Baqawi, Benzia, Al Harthi, Bamsud; Enad, Sakala, Remeseiro.

