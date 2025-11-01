Sergio Ramos faces Liga MX star exodus as players exit one by one: Monterrey captain watches another big name leave with James Rodriguez set to follow

Once seen as a haven for global soccer icons seeking to reignite their careers, Liga MX’s luster is starting to fade. In recent months, fans in Mexico have witnessed a slow but undeniable exodus of star names. After James Rodriguez’s expected departure from Club Leon, another former European standout has quietly packed his bags — while Sergio Ramos continues to ponder his own uncertain future at Monterrey.

Sergio Ramos’ arrival in Mexico was headline material. The former Real Madrid captain, a legend of both Spain and Europe, joined Monterrey in early 2025 following a short return to Sevilla. It was a bold move, one that turned the spotlight toward Liga MX once more.

Now, captain under coach Domenec Torrent, Ramos has already notched seven goals in 26 appearances, leading his side to the 2025 Club World Cup Round of 16. But with his contract set to expire in December, the Spaniard has admitted his future is up in the air. “Yes, it’s true that my contract ends in December, but hopefully we can stay here because we’re very happy and comfortable,” Ramos said.

While the Spaniard still enjoys adoration in Monterrey, his star appeal reflects a broader pattern of Liga MX’s fleeting relationship with European veterans — a league that can seduce big names but often struggles to sustain them.

Sergio Ramos of Monterrey.

James Rodriguez: From stardom to uncertainty

The story of James Rodriguez perfectly captures this paradox. Leon had bet big on the Colombian playmaker after his departure from Rayo Vallecano. His signing was one of the most glamorous in recent Liga MX history, coming with expectations of international relevance and commercial appeal.

But those expectations quickly crumbled. Leon’s disqualification from the FIFA Club World Cup, coupled with inconsistent form, created a toxic mix. According to ESPN, Club Leon has decided not to renew James Rodríguez’s contract, which expires at the end of the Apertura 2025 season.

Now 34, James is reportedly exploring options both within Mexico and abroad, though “a move to MLS could be complicated due to its calendar,” per ESPN. As the 2026 World Cup looms, he hopes to maintain form to captain Colombia one last time on soccer’s grandest stage.

James Rodriguez of Leon

Another ex-Europe star bows out

While Ramos and James have kept their futures in the headlines, another ex-European star has already said goodbye to Mexico. After months of injuries and personal turmoil, Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey has terminated his contract with Pumas UNAM, bringing his short Mexican chapter to an abrupt end.

Ramsey, who joined the club in July 2025 after leaving Cardiff City, was hailed as a marquee signing — the first British player of his caliber to feature in Liga MX. But reality soon clashed with expectation. The 34-year-old managed just six appearances and one goal before injuries derailed his season.

Worse yet, tragedy struck off the field. Ramsey’s beloved dog, Halo, went missing in Guanajuato in early October. Distraught, the midfielder launched a social media campaign offering a $20,000 reward for her safe return. “What I’d do to hold you one last time, Halo,” he wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

According to ESPN Mexico, the emotional strain of the incident, combined with ongoing muscle injuries, left Ramsey “completely distracted” and unable to report for training. Ultimately, both player and club agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

In a brief statement, Ramsey admitted: “It was not an easy choice, but I believe it is the best decision for me at this moment.” He has since returned to the UK to be with his family and is considering retirement or a transition into coaching.

