Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Who has had the longest club trophy drought in his career?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Rich Lam/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

For nearly two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have stood as the twin pillars of soccer greatness. Their rivalry transcended leagues and generations, shaping an era where success was measured not just in goals but in silverware. Yet, as both legends continue their journeys far from Europe’s familiar lights, a curious question emerges: which of the two has endured the longest drought without a club trophy?  It’s a question that surprises even their most devoted followers — one that hides a record few would associate with Ronaldo, the man once defined by endless triumphs.

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, it felt like the beginning of a new golden chapter. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived as the face of Saudi Arabia’s soccer revolution, bringing a résumé that spanned five Champions League titlesseven league crowns, and a legacy of dominance from Manchester to Madrid and Turin.

But nearly three years on, the story has taken an unexpected turn. Ronaldo’s time in the Middle East, though rich in goals and global attention, has been defined by something foreign to him — defeat.

On October 28, 2025, Al-Nassr fell 2-1 to Al-Ittihad in the King’s Cup Round of 16, extending what has now become the longest club trophy drought of Ronaldo’s career. Despite creating chances and assisting Angelo Gabriel’s equalizer, the night ended in heartbreak once more.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

A total of 1,623 days have passed since Ronaldo last won a club title. That last triumph came on May 19, 2021, with Juventus defeating Atalanta 2-1 in the Coppa Italia final — a distant memory for one of soccer’s most decorated players.

Advertisement

Record few would expect

Since leaving Italy, Ronaldo has competed in 13 official competitions with Juventus, Manchester United, and Al-Nassr — and has lost every single one. His closest brush with success came in 2024, when Al-Nassr lost the King’s Cup final on penalties to Al-Hilal, before falling again in Super Cup heartbreaks in consecutive years.

The only trophy he has held aloft since 2021 is the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, a regional competition not recognized by FIFA. It’s a startling contrast for a player whose career was built on inevitability. At Real Madrid, trophies arrived like clockwork; in Saudi Arabia, they seem to slip through his fingers no matter how brightly he shines.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid poses with the UEFA Champions League trophy

Advertisement

And so, to answer the question, Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for the longest club trophy drought of his career, stretching over four years since that Coppa Italia win. His rival? Lionel Messi has never endured anything close.

Messi: The eternal collector

While Ronaldo wrestles with near misses in Riyadh, Lionel Messi has continued to lift trophies almost wherever he goes. During his 17 years with Barcelona’s first team, Messi’s consistency bordered on the impossible — 35 club trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues.

Even his occasional dry spells were fleeting. According to ESPN“2013/14 and 2019/20 were the only trophyless seasons of Messi’s club career.” Each lasted less than a year, and both were swiftly followed by rebounds — a treble in 2014/15, and domestic honors again in 2020/21.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi has written history in the Champions League, and here are all his trophies and most memorable moments.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates with the UEFA Champions League trophy

After moving to Paris Saint-Germain, Messi added two Ligue 1 titles and a French Super Cup, keeping the streak alive. Then, at Inter Miami, he wrote yet another chapter in gold: the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, turning a fledgling MLS side into a continental contender.

The numbers reveal the contrast:

PlayerLast Official Club TrophyCurrent ClubTrophy DroughtNotable Misses
Cristiano RonaldoCoppa Italia (May 2021, Juventus)Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia)~4.5 years (1,623 days)King’s Cup 2024 Final, Super Cups 2024 & 2025
Lionel MessiSupporters’ Shield (2024, Inter Miami)Inter Miami (MLS)<1 yearNone major since joining MLS
Advertisement

While Messi’s droughts have never exceeded a single season, Ronaldo’s current run — his longest ever — now spans nearly half a decade.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi reveals one thing he doesn’t like in MLS: Inter Miami ace’s three-word advice could lure Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, and even Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi reveals one thing he doesn’t like in MLS: Inter Miami ace’s three-word advice could lure Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, and even Cristiano Ronaldo

As much as Lionel Messi has enjoyed his American adventure, he has now revealed that there’s one thing he doesn’t like about MLS — and even offered a three-word piece of advice that, if implemented, could see global superstars like Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, and even Cristiano Ronaldo follow in his footsteps.

Karim Benzema vs. Cristiano Ronaldo? Al-Ittihad star’s controversial post and five-word subtle shot at Al-Nassr captain go viral

Karim Benzema vs. Cristiano Ronaldo? Al-Ittihad star’s controversial post and five-word subtle shot at Al-Nassr captain go viral

What unfolded wasn’t just a fierce battle on the pitch, but a drama that spilled over into social media, leaving fans speculating about a subtle message that reignited the old rivalry.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s trophy hunt hits snag after Al-Nassr’s heartbreak extends drought: When did he last win club silverware?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s trophy hunt hits snag after Al-Nassr’s heartbreak extends drought: When did he last win club silverware?

The 40-year-old Al-Nassr forward, whose name was once synonymous with silverware, is now enduring the longest trophy drought of his illustrious career, a run that has seen near misses, heartbreaks, and an ever-deepening sense of frustration.

Messi’s Inter Miami on alert as Jordi Alba misses training ahead of MLS playoff vs. Nashville SC

Messi’s Inter Miami on alert as Jordi Alba misses training ahead of MLS playoff vs. Nashville SC

Jordi Alba was absent from training alongside Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates just days before their playoff clash against Nashville SC in the Major League Soccer postseason.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo