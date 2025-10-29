Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Who has had the longest club trophy drought in his career?

For nearly two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have stood as the twin pillars of soccer greatness. Their rivalry transcended leagues and generations, shaping an era where success was measured not just in goals but in silverware. Yet, as both legends continue their journeys far from Europe’s familiar lights, a curious question emerges: which of the two has endured the longest drought without a club trophy? It’s a question that surprises even their most devoted followers — one that hides a record few would associate with Ronaldo, the man once defined by endless triumphs.

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, it felt like the beginning of a new golden chapter. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived as the face of Saudi Arabia’s soccer revolution, bringing a résumé that spanned five Champions League titles, seven league crowns, and a legacy of dominance from Manchester to Madrid and Turin.

But nearly three years on, the story has taken an unexpected turn. Ronaldo’s time in the Middle East, though rich in goals and global attention, has been defined by something foreign to him — defeat.

On October 28, 2025, Al-Nassr fell 2-1 to Al-Ittihad in the King’s Cup Round of 16, extending what has now become the longest club trophy drought of Ronaldo’s career. Despite creating chances and assisting Angelo Gabriel’s equalizer, the night ended in heartbreak once more.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

A total of 1,623 days have passed since Ronaldo last won a club title. That last triumph came on May 19, 2021, with Juventus defeating Atalanta 2-1 in the Coppa Italia final — a distant memory for one of soccer’s most decorated players.

Record few would expect

Since leaving Italy, Ronaldo has competed in 13 official competitions with Juventus, Manchester United, and Al-Nassr — and has lost every single one. His closest brush with success came in 2024, when Al-Nassr lost the King’s Cup final on penalties to Al-Hilal, before falling again in Super Cup heartbreaks in consecutive years.

The only trophy he has held aloft since 2021 is the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, a regional competition not recognized by FIFA. It’s a startling contrast for a player whose career was built on inevitability. At Real Madrid, trophies arrived like clockwork; in Saudi Arabia, they seem to slip through his fingers no matter how brightly he shines.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid poses with the UEFA Champions League trophy

And so, to answer the question, Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for the longest club trophy drought of his career, stretching over four years since that Coppa Italia win. His rival? Lionel Messi has never endured anything close.

Messi: The eternal collector

While Ronaldo wrestles with near misses in Riyadh, Lionel Messi has continued to lift trophies almost wherever he goes. During his 17 years with Barcelona’s first team, Messi’s consistency bordered on the impossible — 35 club trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues.

Even his occasional dry spells were fleeting. According to ESPN, “2013/14 and 2019/20 were the only trophyless seasons of Messi’s club career.” Each lasted less than a year, and both were swiftly followed by rebounds — a treble in 2014/15, and domestic honors again in 2020/21.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates with the UEFA Champions League trophy

After moving to Paris Saint-Germain, Messi added two Ligue 1 titles and a French Super Cup, keeping the streak alive. Then, at Inter Miami, he wrote yet another chapter in gold: the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, turning a fledgling MLS side into a continental contender.

The numbers reveal the contrast:

Player Last Official Club Trophy Current Club Trophy Drought Notable Misses Cristiano Ronaldo Coppa Italia (May 2021, Juventus) Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia) ~4.5 years (1,623 days) King’s Cup 2024 Final, Super Cups 2024 & 2025 Lionel Messi Supporters’ Shield (2024, Inter Miami) Inter Miami (MLS) <1 year None major since joining MLS

While Messi’s droughts have never exceeded a single season, Ronaldo’s current run — his longest ever — now spans nearly half a decade.