Why Milan can’t do without Christian Pulisic: One eye-opening statistic proves USMNT star’s leadership and importance

When Christian Pulisic first landed in Milan in July 2023, the city was buzzing with curiosity rather than unbridled excitement. AC Milan had just lost Sandro Tonali, their homegrown midfield general, to Newcastle, and fans were bracing themselves for a step backward. Into that uncertainty walked Pulisic — arriving from Chelsea for a fraction of what Borussia Dortmund had once sold him for, carrying a reputation scarred by injuries and inconsistency. For some, he was a risk; for others, a quiet hope.

Two years later, that move looks less like a gamble and more like a stroke of genius. And now, there’s a key stat that underscores not only his importance to Milan but also how much the team leans on him when it matters most.

From the moment he first stepped onto the pitch at San Siro, Pulisic brought something more than just his skill. He brought a sense of renewal. His debut goal, a stunning strike against Bologna in August 2023, was more than a goal; it was a statement that his career, much like the Rossoneri’s fortunes, was entering a new chapter.

Fans who had grown weary of failed attacking signings embraced him immediately. He was relentless, driven, and hungry. In many ways, Pulisic’s journey mirrored that of Milan itself, a proud club clawing its way back to the top of European soccer after years in the wilderness.

Quiet leadership in a noisy game

Unlike some of the game’s biggest personalities, Pulisic is not a shouter. His leadership is quiet but unmistakable. He sets the tone with his work ethic, his adaptability, and his reliability.

When Rafael Leao drifted in and out of games, it was the USMNT star who kept Milan’s attack ticking. When injuries or tactical changes forced him to play out of position — on the right, centrally, even as a makeshift No.10 — he delivered without complaint.

Teammates have frequently pointed to his professionalism as an example for Milan’s younger players. His training habits, recovery discipline, and mental focus have helped shape a new culture at Milanello.

The stat that says it all

And here’s where the numbers come in — the ones that truly highlight his importance. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pulisic finds the net for Milan once every 219 minutes on average, which works out to almost one goal per three matches.

For a player who arrived at San Siro with questions surrounding his end product, this stat has silenced critics. It also underscores just how much Milan relies on him, particularly in high-stakes games. His goals are not padding; they are often decisive, coming in derby clashes, previous Champions League fixtures, and tight Serie A battles.