Comments

The true cost of change: Manchester United’s potential payout for Ruben Amorim exit revealed — and it won’t come cheap

By Martina Alcheva

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United FC at Vitality Stadium on April 27, 2025 in Bournemouth, England.
Pressure is mounting at Old Trafford. Manchester United’s season has sputtered despite heavy summer spending, leaving fans frustrated and pundits speculating about potential changes on the touchline. Ruben Amorim, who arrived to much fanfare, now finds himself in the spotlight — and the question many are asking is how costly it would be for the club to walk away from the Portuguese tactician.

This is Amorim’s first full season in charge of United after taking over from Erik ten Hag in November 2024. His debut campaign offered mixed emotions: a run to the Europa League final, where United lost 1-0 to Tottenham, and a 15th-place Premier League finish that left fans disillusioned.

The new campaign has not provided much relief. United has picked up just four points from their first four league matches and were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town — a defeat that stung supporters and drew even more criticism toward Amorim’s management.

Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City only intensified the calls for change. The Portuguese has now suffered 18 defeats in 47 games, the lowest win percentage of any permanent United manager since World War II. Reports suggest he effectively has three games — against Chelsea, Brentford, and Sunderland — to turn things around before a decision is made.

The price of parting ways

So, what would it actually cost United to pull the plug on the Amorim experiment? According to the Daily Mailthe club would be required to pay $14.8 million if it parted ways with the manager before the first anniversary of his appointment. This payout would also extend to his coaching staff.

Amorim signed a two-and-a-half-year deal worth $8 million per season, with an option for a 12-month extension, when he joined from Sporting Lisbon. United had already paid $11.3 million to buy him out of his Sporting contract — a signal of how highly they rated him at the time. If the board does act before November 1, the decision would add to an already staggering sum the Red Devils have spent on managerial changes in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

United’s expensive managerial history

United’s revolving door of managers has come with a heavy financial toll. Since 2013, the club has spent almost $72 million compensating dismissed coaches.

ManagerPayout
David Moyes$6.4 million
Louis van Gaal$10.4 million
Jose Mourinho$24.3 million
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer$12.8 million
Erik ten Hag$18 million
Total$71.9 million

Amorim’s payout would put him right in the middle of this list — expensive enough to make the board think twice, but not so prohibitive as to prevent action if results continue to falter.

