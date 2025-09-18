Bizarre moment for AS Monaco: Players left in underwear after airplane AC malfunction

The start of the Champions League group stage turned into an unexpected ordeal for AS Monaco. While en route to Belgium to face Club Brugge in their opening match, the French club’s squad endured a bizarre situation: a malfunction in the aircraft’s air conditioning system that forced the team to abandon the flight and return to the terminal.

What should have been a routine trip to Jan Breydel Stadium quickly turned into an uncomfortable and almost surreal experience for players, staff, and coaches alike.

Monaco’s travel plans began normally at their departure airport. The focus was on the much-anticipated debut in Europe’s most prestigious competition, scheduled for Thursday night. But once onboard, things took an unusual turn.

Almost immediately after boarding, passengers noticed the temperature in the cabin rising sharply due to a failure in the air conditioning system. What started as mild discomfort soon escalated into an unbearable atmosphere.

Monaco is aiming for a better season at the European level and seeking to stand out in a way it has not been able to do for a long time.

Players left in their underwear

According to reports and images circulating on social media, the heat inside the cabin forced several players, including former Barcelona star Ansu Fati, to strip down from their official travel attire. Many were left sitting in their underwear, fanning themselves with magazines, while others stepped outside the aircraft to seek fresh air.

The scene highlighted just how extreme the situation had become. For a club accustomed to elite-level travel, it was a jarring reminder that even at the top level of European soccer, not everything goes according to plan.

Decision to cancel the flight

After several minutes of waiting in stifling conditions, Monaco’s coaching staff and club officials decided to cancel the flight entirely. Safety, they emphasized, had to come first.

Head coach Adi Hütter explained the reasoning: “For technical reasons, it was impossible to travel because the safety of everyone could not be guaranteed. I have never experienced anything like this. It was uncomfortable, yes, but these are circumstances beyond our control. We are professionals, and we will prepare as usual for the match.”

“Unfortunately, we could not depart today,” Hütter confirmed. “I don’t know if this setback will affect us, but as professionals, we adjusted immediately. We will travel to Bruges tomorrow, which is the best possible solution.”