Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Bizarre moment for AS Monaco: Players left in underwear after airplane AC malfunction

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

A failed air conditioning system turned Monaco’s flight into chaos, with several players, including Ansu Fati, stripping down to cope with soaring cabin temperatures.
© Ed SykesA failed air conditioning system turned Monaco’s flight into chaos, with several players, including Ansu Fati, stripping down to cope with soaring cabin temperatures.

The start of the Champions League group stage turned into an unexpected ordeal for AS Monaco. While en route to Belgium to face Club Brugge in their opening match, the French club’s squad endured a bizarre situation: a malfunction in the aircraft’s air conditioning system that forced the team to abandon the flight and return to the terminal.

What should have been a routine trip to Jan Breydel Stadium quickly turned into an uncomfortable and almost surreal experience for players, staff, and coaches alike.

Monaco’s travel plans began normally at their departure airport. The focus was on the much-anticipated debut in Europe’s most prestigious competition, scheduled for Thursday night. But once onboard, things took an unusual turn.

Almost immediately after boarding, passengers noticed the temperature in the cabin rising sharply due to a failure in the air conditioning system. What started as mild discomfort soon escalated into an unbearable atmosphere.

Monaco is aiming for a better season at the European level and seeking to stand out in a way it has not been able to do for a long time.

Monaco is aiming for a better season at the European level and seeking to stand out in a way it has not been able to do for a long time.

Players left in their underwear

According to reports and images circulating on social media, the heat inside the cabin forced several players, including former Barcelona star Ansu Fati, to strip down from their official travel attire. Many were left sitting in their underwear, fanning themselves with magazines, while others stepped outside the aircraft to seek fresh air.

Advertisement

The scene highlighted just how extreme the situation had become. For a club accustomed to elite-level travel, it was a jarring reminder that even at the top level of European soccer, not everything goes according to plan.

Decision to cancel the flight

After several minutes of waiting in stifling conditions, Monaco’s coaching staff and club officials decided to cancel the flight entirely. Safety, they emphasized, had to come first.

Head coach Adi Hütter explained the reasoning: “For technical reasons, it was impossible to travel because the safety of everyone could not be guaranteed. I have never experienced anything like this. It was uncomfortable, yes, but these are circumstances beyond our control. We are professionals, and we will prepare as usual for the match.”

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, we could not depart today,” Hütter confirmed. “I don’t know if this setback will affect us, but as professionals, we adjusted immediately. We will travel to Bruges tomorrow, which is the best possible solution.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Club Brugge vs Monaco in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Club Brugge vs Monaco in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Club Brugge face Monaco in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch the clash on TV or via streaming in the USA.

How to watch Monaco vs PSG in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2024-25 Ligue 1

How to watch Monaco vs PSG in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2024-25 Ligue 1

Find out how to watch Monaco vs PSG in the 2024-25 Ligue 1 season in the USA, including live stream options and TV channels.

How to watch AS Monaco vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 UEFA Champions League

How to watch AS Monaco vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 UEFA Champions League

Learn how to watch AS Monaco vs Benfica in the USA for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, with live stream and TV details for fans.

Newcastle United vs. FC Barcelona: Confirmed lineups for UEFA Champions League opener

Newcastle United vs. FC Barcelona: Confirmed lineups for UEFA Champions League opener

Newcaslte United are hosting the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League opening game at St. James' Park against Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo