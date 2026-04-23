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Kylian Mbappe can only go higher after breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut-season record at Real Madrid, says Pogba

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Kylian Mbappe (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Real Madrid.
© Aitor Alcalde & Jasper Juinen/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe has once again emerged as the leading scorer for Real Madrid during the 2025-26 season, even as the club struggles through a disappointing, almost trophyless campaign. Despite the team’s collective failure, the striker received a public vote of confidence from French teammate Paul Pogba, who believes Mbappe is just getting started after surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut-season goal record.

A collapse in the Spanish Super Cup, a premature exit from the Copa del Rey, and a recent Champions League quarterfinal elimination have left the entire Real Madrid roster under heavy scrutiny. Despite racking up 41 goals in 40 games, Mbappe has not escaped the critics, with some questioning whether his individual brilliance is actually translating into team success.

Appearing on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, Pogba was asked if Mbappe could raise his game even further and finally secure the Ballon d’Or. “Ballon d’Or, I think it’s just timing. I think he deserved it in previous seasons, but it’s about the right moment. Now he’s scoring more than ever and has truly found his place in Madrid,” Pogba told the Manchester United legend.

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Pogba specifically pointed to the historic numbers Mbappe produced during his 2024-25 debut season as a sign of things to come. “He scored more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo; he scored more than Ronaldo Nazário. When you produce like that in your first year, you can only go higher, and I am not surprised at all,” he added.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring against Bayern Munich.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring against Bayern Munich.

After arriving as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe hit the ground running with 43 goals across all competitions in his first year in Spain. That tally allowed him to shatter the debut-season marks set by Ivan Zamorano (37), Cristiano Ronaldo (33), and the legendary Ronaldo Nazario (29).

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Real Madrid’s struggle to unlock Mbappe

Speed and elite space interpretation remain Mbappe’s most lethal traits, allowing him to dismantle defenses in transition. However, his ability to exploit those gaps depends heavily on having a playmaker capable of delivering the right pass at the right moment, a profile that is currently missing from the Madrid midfield.

Pogba, who famously orchestrated the French midfield during their 2018 World Cup title run, reflected on his own chemistry with the striker. “We understand each other. I understand his runs and everything. He’s so fast that even if I slightly miss the pass, he will catch it. His movement is unbelievable.

During their recent Champions League-winning runs, Real Madrid relied on the technical genius of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to break lines and feed players like Vinicius Junior. Both legends have since departed, and while Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham have been tasked with those roles, the squad has struggled to find a creative hub that can truly maximize Mbappe’s vertical threat.

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