Milan’s woes go beyond Christian Pulisic’s injury: Santiago Gimenez’s unexpected alarming record only adds to Massimiliano Allegri’s headache

Milan’s season, once full of promise, has taken a worrying turn in recent days. The injury to Christian Pulisic has already left a significant void in Massimiliano Allegri’s side, but now, another concern has deepened the crisis — Santiago Gimenez’s alarming negative record, which threatens to undo the team’s early momentum. What was once a title-challenging squad now feels like one desperately trying to hold itself together.

Despite extending their unbeaten Serie A run to eight games, Milan’s recent performances have exposed deep structural weaknesses. The draws against Pisa and Atalanta—both of which felt more like defeats—have painted a clearer picture of a side missing its rhythm and confidence.

According to Corriere dello Sport, “it is no coincidence that Milan’s least positive performances of the season have come in the last three rounds, where they’ve collected five points but struggled in every game.”

The reason? Injuries and a dangerously thin squad. Allegri’s summer decision to work with a smaller group, justified by the lack of European competition, has now backfired. With key players like Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot, and Estupinan sidelined, the squad’s depth has been stretched to breaking point. “Without Pulisic and Rabiot,” writes Corriere dello Sport, “Milan have become an ordinary team.”

That decline is visible across the pitch — fewer chances created, fewer substitutions made, and a visible drop in intensity. Even the usually vibrant Rafael Leao has been forced to carry a heavy creative load, with the absence of his American teammate clearly felt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allegri’s gamble and the small squad price

In the summer, Allegri’s plan seemed sound: a smaller, more manageable squad meant greater cohesion and control. But soccer rarely follows neat plans. A disastrous October international break left him without six key outfield players at once. Since then, Milan has lacked both spark and stability.

The problem isn’t just physical; it’s psychological. Without Pulisic, the side has lost its link between midfield and attack. And now, the focus has turned to the man brought in to deliver goals — Santiago Gimenez — who finds himself under intense scrutiny.

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan looks on

Advertisement

Advertisement

The record that haunts Santiago Gimenez

This is where the mystery deepens. Despite regular starts, Santiago Gimenez has failed to score a single Serie A goal this season, going 627 minutes—over ten hours of soccer—without finding the net. For a striker, that’s an eternity.

La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests, “he has entered a tunnel over the last few matches, and the more he runs, the deeper he digs himself.” Signed for $33 million from Feyenoord last January, the Mexican striker arrived with a record of 65 goals in 105 appearances in the Eredivisie. The Rossoneri had hoped he would bring that same firepower to San Siro. Instead, they’ve been left waiting — and now, doubting.

Sangiago Gimenez’s stats compared to other attackers in Europe

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s more, Calciomercato summed it up bluntly: “He never scores.” With eight games left before the winter break, including the Italian Super Cup final, the Mexican’s future could be decided in weeks. His contract runs until 2029, but patience at San Siro is not infinite. If goals don’t arrive soon, Allegri may have no choice but to make a change up front.

The club’s hierarchy is reportedly reconsidering its stance. If the drought continues, the 24-year-old could face an early exit in January, with the club already scouting potential replacements like Artem Dovbyk, Joaquin Panichelli, and Jonathan Burkardt.