Thomas Muller scrutinizes James Rodriguez’s MLS move: ‘I was a bit surprised he chose Minnesota’

More than a month after his arrival at Minnesota United was announced, James Rodriguez made his MLS debut this past weekend. Facing him on the pitch was Thomas Muller, who shared his perspective on the Colombian midfielder joining the league.

James Rodriguez came on in the second half for Tomas Chancalay and played just over 30 minutes in Minnesota United’s heavy 6-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place. Muller, who also appeared in the final minutes, offered an unusually candid observation.

“I was a bit surprised he chose Minnesota,” the German forward said about Rodriguez’s move to MLS, according to BeIN Sports. “I remember in Munich he always said he was freezing. And now he goes to Minnesota, which is probably the coldest place in the United States.”

At that point, Muller isn’t entirely wrong. Minnesota is known for its harsh winters, with temperatures that can drop to 0°F. That’s even colder than winters in Munich, which usually see lows around 25°F. And it’s a massive contrast to the temperatures Rodriguez is used to in Colombia. In his hometown of Cucuta, the year’s lowest temperatures rarely fall below 59°F.

James Rodriguez made his MLS debut.

Muller and Rodriguez know each other well

Thomas Muller made the joke about Rodriguez’s move to MLS based on the close relationship they share. The two were teammates between 2017 and 2019 at Bayern Munich, when the Colombian midfielder arrived on loan from Real Madrid.

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During those two seasons, Rodriguez struggled to fully adapt to the Bundesliga, which led the German club to pass on making the deal permanent. Still, James appeared in 67 matches, scored 15 goals, and contributed to two league titles and one DFB-Pokal victory.

The next challenges for Muller and Rodriguez

Thomas Muller’s MLS reality differs greatly from that of James Rodriguez. The German forward plays for one of the league’s top teams: Vancouver Whitecaps have won all four of their games this season and currently lead the Western Conference standings alongside Los Angeles FC.

On the continental stage, however, they face the tough task of overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Seattle Sounders, who they will visit Wednesday night.

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Minnesota United, by contrast, are fully focused on MLS. They started the season with one win, one draw, and two losses, leaving them near the bottom of the Western Conference. Their next match will also be against Seattle Sounders on Sunday.