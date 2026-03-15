Ulreich joins Manuel Neuer in Bayern Munich injury crisis as 16-year-old set for Champions League debut vs Atalanta

Bayern Munich are facing an unprecedented situation with every first-team goalkeeper sidelined through injury. With Sven Ulreich now joining Manuel Neuer on the treatment table, a 16-year-old is set to make his Champions League debut in the second leg against Atalanta.

Despite being 39 years old, Manuel Neuer remains a key figure for Bayern Munich, but the veteran was the first to fall victim to the injury crisis. Returning to action on March 6 against Borussia Monchengladbach after a fibrillar tear, the World Cup winner was forced off at halftime, and the following day Bayern confirmed he had suffered a small muscle fiber tear in his left calf, sidelining him indefinitely.

Jonas Urbig stepped in to fill the void, starting in place of Neuer against Monchengladbach and then keeping goal in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Atalanta last Tuesday. However, in the final minute of that match, as Marco Pasalic completed a 6-1 scoreline, Atalanta striker Nikola Krstovic collided with the young goalkeeper, who was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion.

With Urbig ruled out, Sven Ulreich was handed the gloves for Saturday’s Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen, which ended 1-1. But on Sunday, Bayern released a statement confirming that the 37-year-old had suffered a muscle tear in his right adductor during the match, leaving the club without a single fit senior goalkeeper ahead of the Atalanta second leg.

Jonas Urbig of FC Bayern Munich.

Who will be Bayern’s keeper against Atalanta?

The second leg at the Allianz Arena is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, with Bayern holding a commanding five-goal aggregate advantage. But with Neuer, Urbig and Ulreich all unavailable, and 19-year-old León Klanac also sidelined since January 1 with a muscle tear, coach Vincent Kompany has been forced to look to the club’s academy for a solution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Alphonso Davies injury confirmed by Bayern Munich after walking off in tears against Atalanta in Champions League

Barring an unexpected recovery from Urbig, the name in the frame is Leonard Prescott, a 16-year-old, 6-foot-5 goalkeeper currently playing for Bayern’s U-19 side. The teenager was named on the substitutes’ bench against Leverkusen but has yet to make his senior debut, meaning the Champions League second leg against Atalanta could be his introduction to professional soccer.

Leonard Prescott and the chance of making Champions League history

The record for the youngest player to appear in the Champions League was already broken during the current 2025-26 edition, when Arsenal’s Max Dowman made his debut at just 15 years and 308 days old. While Prescott will not be able to match that mark, he still stands to rewrite the record books in his own right.

Leonard Prescott of Germany.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Should he start against Atalanta on Wednesday, Prescott would become the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history to feature in the competition at 16 years and 176 days old, surpassing Maarten Vandevoordt‘s previous record of 17 years and 287 days, set when the Belgian played for KRC Genk in 2019. He would also eclipse Paul Wanner as the youngest player ever to appear for Bayern Munich in the Champions League, a record the midfielder currently holds having debuted at 16 years and 293 days old.