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‘There are no favorites’: Luis Enrique does not see his PSG far ahead of Arsenal in the Champions League final

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Luis Enrique looks to make more history
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesLuis Enrique looks to make more history

A match that has the world on edge is about to be played, with Paris Saint-Germain trying to repeat last year’s Champions League success on Saturday. While they have played a brilliant brand of soccer, Luis Enrique does not see his team ahead of Arsenal.

Luis Enrique said: It’s a final and there are no favorites in a final. Finals are always difficult games. Last year was exceptional and we did dominate against Inter, but in tomorrow’s final, I don’t think there is a favorite.”

The favorites in the final against Inter were Paris Saint-Germain, who produced perhaps the best performance ever in a final of this level with a 5-0 victory. However, even if experts see them as slight favorites, the manager believes that should not be repeated.

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Luis Enrique praises Arsenal

Even if it is an eye-catching style for most, Arsenal have been very productive. After missing out on the Premier League title by a small margin in the past with Mikel Arteta, this time they were able to finish the job.

The managers were teammates at Barcelona when they were players (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The managers were teammates at Barcelona when they were players (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

While the architect of this outstanding Paris Saint-Germain team was able to change their mentality in a very short time, he was also an admirer of what his compatriot has done at his club.

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Mikel Arteta recalls his time with Luis Enrique at Barcelona ahead of Champions League final

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Mikel Arteta recalls his time with Luis Enrique at Barcelona ahead of Champions League final

Luis Enrique said: “It has been maybe six and a half years that Arteta has been at Arsenal, so he knows the team inside and out. Arsenal are absolutely worthy of winning the Premier League. They were the best team, consistently the best, even with Man City on their tails, so they deserve the title.”

Luis Enrique on the teams’ styles

It is clear that Paris Saint-Germain have been the most attacking team this season, with a great combination of players in that area, while Arsenal have a strong group of defenders that can stop most opponents. However, the manager still believes it will be a very dynamic challenge for them.

Luis Enrique said: “We are both very attacking teams who score lots of goals. We both want to reach the same destination, but we have taken different routes. We know the opponent very well. We played against them last year and before; there are always things we can tweak, at the back and up front as well.”

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