Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic’s Milan contract saga takes new twist with Premier League clubs lurking: Why the Serie A side is holding off on USMNT star’s renewal

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates his goal in a Serie A match.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates his goal in a Serie A match.

Uncertainty has suddenly surrounded the future of Christian Pulisic at Milan, raising questions about why negotiations over a new long-term contract have unexpectedly slowed down. The American star has become one of the central figures in the club’s attacking system, yet talks about extending his stay at San Siro have quietly been placed on hold.

With interest reportedly growing from several Premier League sides and speculation increasing around his future, the timing of the pause has sparked curiosity among fans and observers. The winger remains a vital player for Milan and a cornerstone for the United States men’s national soccer team, but the club has chosen to delay final decisions about his long-term future—at least for now.

Despite Pulisic’s importance to Milan, the club’s leadership is said to have decided to temporarily suspend negotiations for a contract renewal until the end of the 2025-26 season. The move is not believed to reflect tension between the player and the club. Instead, the team’s hierarchy wants to keep the focus firmly on the final months of the campaign before entering complex negotiations about a new multi-year agreement.

According to Calciomercato, the club intends to meet with the player’s representatives once the season concludes to determine the best path forward for both sides. This approach allows Milan to prioritize on-field objectives before addressing administrative matters.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts

Even without an immediate extension, the club remains in a strong contractual position. Pulisic’s current deal runs until June 2027, and Milan also holds a unilateral option to extend the agreement until 2028, giving the Italian giant valuable leverage in any future negotiations.

Advertisement

The real reason behind the delay as Premier League interest grows

While the pause in negotiations initially sparked speculation, the explanation appears to be largely strategic. Both Milan and Pulisic’s camp have reportedly agreed to delay talks until after the season and upcoming international commitments, allowing each side to avoid distractions during a crucial period of the campaign.

The Rossoneri are believed to be planning a major long-term contract offer that could keep Pulisic at the club until 2031, potentially including a significant salary increase. Such a deal would ensure that the American winger spends the peak years of his career at San Siro. For now, however, the club prefers to finalize those discussions when the sporting calendar is less congested.

Even with Milan holding the contractual advantage, the situation has not gone unnoticed across Europe. Several clubs are said to be monitoring Pulisic closely, with teams from the Premier League reportedly among the most attentive observers. His revival in Italy after leaving Chelsea has re-established his reputation as one of Europe’s most dangerous wide attackers.

Advertisement

Among the clubs linked with potential interest is Arsenal, while other English sides have also been mentioned as possible admirers. Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey even suggested the American could be a potential successor to Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian forward eventually leaves Anfield. For now, however, these connections remain speculative, with no formal offers reported.

What does the future hold for Pulisic?

Despite the pause in negotiations and the growing interest from abroad, Milan still views Pulisic as a long-term cornerstone of their project. The club is widely expected to exercise the optional one-year extension in his contract, ensuring his deal runs until 2028 while negotiations over a longer agreement continue.

Advertisement

If a new contract running through 2031 is eventually agreed, it would firmly cement Pulisic’s place as one of the modern stars of the Rossoneri era.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic’s Milan role safe despite 2026 struggles as Massimiliano Allegri stands firm, the real reason revealed

Christian Pulisic’s Milan role safe despite 2026 struggles as Massimiliano Allegri stands firm, the real reason revealed

Despite the American forward’s ongoing struggle to rediscover his scoring touch, manager Massimiliano Allegri continues to trust him as a central figure in the team’s attack.

Christian Pulisic makes history with Milan with new rare milestone in Europe’s top five leagues despite 2026 scoring struggles

Christian Pulisic makes history with Milan with new rare milestone in Europe’s top five leagues despite 2026 scoring struggles

Even without finding the net in 2026 so far, the American star has played his part in a historic accomplishment that has quietly elevated the Rossoneri among Europe’s elite.

Christian Pulisic may receive a defensive boost as AC Milan reportedly target a Bundesliga star for the 2026-27 season

Christian Pulisic may receive a defensive boost as AC Milan reportedly target a Bundesliga star for the 2026-27 season

Despite being the least-conceded team across Europe’s top five leagues, AC Milan have decided to reinforce their defense in order to increase rotation. Because of this, Christian Pulisic’s side has reportedly decided to pursue the arrival of a defensive star from the Bundesliga.

Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC in 2026 MLS season?

Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC in 2026 MLS season?

Inter Miami visit Charlotte FC in Major League Soccer and Lionel Messi is not part of the squad.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo