Christian Pulisic’s Milan contract saga takes new twist with Premier League clubs lurking: Why the Serie A side is holding off on USMNT star’s renewal

Uncertainty has suddenly surrounded the future of Christian Pulisic at Milan, raising questions about why negotiations over a new long-term contract have unexpectedly slowed down. The American star has become one of the central figures in the club’s attacking system, yet talks about extending his stay at San Siro have quietly been placed on hold.

With interest reportedly growing from several Premier League sides and speculation increasing around his future, the timing of the pause has sparked curiosity among fans and observers. The winger remains a vital player for Milan and a cornerstone for the United States men’s national soccer team, but the club has chosen to delay final decisions about his long-term future—at least for now.

Despite Pulisic’s importance to Milan, the club’s leadership is said to have decided to temporarily suspend negotiations for a contract renewal until the end of the 2025-26 season. The move is not believed to reflect tension between the player and the club. Instead, the team’s hierarchy wants to keep the focus firmly on the final months of the campaign before entering complex negotiations about a new multi-year agreement.

According to Calciomercato, the club intends to meet with the player’s representatives once the season concludes to determine the best path forward for both sides. This approach allows Milan to prioritize on-field objectives before addressing administrative matters.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts

Even without an immediate extension, the club remains in a strong contractual position. Pulisic’s current deal runs until June 2027, and Milan also holds a unilateral option to extend the agreement until 2028, giving the Italian giant valuable leverage in any future negotiations.

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The real reason behind the delay as Premier League interest grows

While the pause in negotiations initially sparked speculation, the explanation appears to be largely strategic. Both Milan and Pulisic’s camp have reportedly agreed to delay talks until after the season and upcoming international commitments, allowing each side to avoid distractions during a crucial period of the campaign.

The Rossoneri are believed to be planning a major long-term contract offer that could keep Pulisic at the club until 2031, potentially including a significant salary increase. Such a deal would ensure that the American winger spends the peak years of his career at San Siro. For now, however, the club prefers to finalize those discussions when the sporting calendar is less congested.

Even with Milan holding the contractual advantage, the situation has not gone unnoticed across Europe. Several clubs are said to be monitoring Pulisic closely, with teams from the Premier League reportedly among the most attentive observers. His revival in Italy after leaving Chelsea has re-established his reputation as one of Europe’s most dangerous wide attackers.

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Among the clubs linked with potential interest is Arsenal, while other English sides have also been mentioned as possible admirers. Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey even suggested the American could be a potential successor to Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian forward eventually leaves Anfield. For now, however, these connections remain speculative, with no formal offers reported.

What does the future hold for Pulisic?

Despite the pause in negotiations and the growing interest from abroad, Milan still views Pulisic as a long-term cornerstone of their project. The club is widely expected to exercise the optional one-year extension in his contract, ensuring his deal runs until 2028 while negotiations over a longer agreement continue.

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If a new contract running through 2031 is eventually agreed, it would firmly cement Pulisic’s place as one of the modern stars of the Rossoneri era.