Kylian Mbappe injury twist: Alvaro Arbeloa provides update on Real Madrid star’s recovery as controversial expected return date emerges

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach.
© Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesReal Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach.

Knee injuries can often create as many questions as they do answers. At Real Madrid, uncertainty has become the dominant theme surrounding the fitness of star forward Kylian Mbappe. As the club navigates a demanding stretch of fixtures, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has attempted to reassure supporters that progress is being made. Yet, behind the scenes, speculation continues to swirl around the forward’s recovery and the timing of his comeback.

The situation has only grown more intriguing in recent days, as Arbeloa publicly addressed Mbappe’s condition while reports hinted at a controversial timeline for his return. With Real Madrid preparing for key domestic and European matches, the striker’s recovery has quickly become one of the most closely watched storylines of the season. The France captain has been sidelined with a sprain in his left knee, an injury that has troubled him since December and recently forced him to miss several important matches.

What did Arbeloa say about Mbappe?

While the exact timeline for his return remains unclear, Arbeloa insists the situation is improving. Speaking at a press conference, the Spanish coach stressed that the player’s recovery is progressing positively. “Of course, I speak to him every day,” the manager said. “It’s under control, every day he’s better. I’ve said it’s a process where we’ll go day by day according to his feelings. Right now, it’s all good news.”

The 27-year-old star has already missed the Champions League playoff second leg against Benfica as well as a 1-0 La Liga defeat to Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu. That loss left Los Blancos four points behind Barcelona in the league title race. Madrid now faces a demanding run of fixtures, including a league trip to Celta de Vigo and a crucial Champions League two-leg clash with Manchester City.

Despite the pressure, Arbeloa reiterated that the club is carefully managing Mbappe’s recovery. “We’re keeping a close eye on what’s happening to him, how he’s doing. It’s a process we’ll take day by day, monitoring how he’s feeling. He’s getting better every day.”

The controversial return timeline causing inside rift

While Arbeloa remains publicly optimistic, the debate surrounding Mbappe’s recovery intensified after reports emerged about when Real Madrid hopes the forward could return. According to Diario ASthe club believes Mbappe could recover in time for the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

However, that timeline has reportedly sparked disagreement. The player’s entourage is said to be far more cautious about the injury, believing the situation could be more serious than initially described. The concern revolves around the condition of the posterior cruciate ligament in the player’s knee, which some sources claim is under significant strain.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF reacts during the UEFA Champions League.

Spanish journalist Anton Meana explained the issue in stark terms. “The player’s left posterior cruciate ligament is at its limit,” he told Cadena SER. “We are going to call it a sprain because that is what the medical report says, but the injury is really significant.”

Because of this, Mbappe’s camp is reportedly unwilling to accept Real Madrid’s estimated recovery timeline, fearing that rushing the striker back could worsen the injury. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, protecting the long-term health of the France captain is also a major priority for his entourage.

