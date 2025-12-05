Why isn’t Italy included in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw?

Italy have remained one of the most important national teams in World Cup history. After winning four editions, they are the second most successful team in the tournament, tied with Germany behind Brazil, which has five titles. Despite this, the Azzurri remain one of the most notable absences from the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw, which will take place today, Friday, December 5, at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

With a total of 12 groups, the 2026 World Cup Draw will feature 48 teams, representing the 42 national teams that have already qualified and the six spots that will be decided in the playoffs. To this end, FIFA decided to organize four pots, with the first pot containing the hosts (USA, Mexico, and Canada) and the nine highest-ranked teams (Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany).

Although Italy are one of the most important national teams in World Cup history, they will not be present at the FIFA-organized draw. Despite this, the Azzurri will be represented by the ‘European Playoff A’ slot. Their participation in the tournament remains unconfirmed, as they did not finish at the top of their group in the UEFA qualifiers. Consequently, they must compete for their place in the playoffs.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso’s arrival bringing renewed hope to Italy, but they struggled to excel in the UEFA qualifiers. The Azzurri suffered two defeats and finished second in Group I, trailing Norway. Consequently, to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup, they must advance through the playoffs by defeating Northern Ireland and then competing against the winner of the Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina game.

Italy have struggled at the World Cup ever since their 2006 win

After being crowned champions of the 2006 World Cup by defeating France, Italy have struggled to maintain their dominance in the tournament. In the 2010 and 2014 editions, they exited at the group stage. Instead of showing improvement, the Azzurri missed both the 2018 and 2022 editions entirely. Consequently, coach Gattuso faces the risk of leading his national team to a third consecutive absence if they fail to beat Northern Ireland in the playoffs.

The last time Italy qualified for a World Cup, Lionel Messi had won only four Ballon d’Or awards, and Real Madrid held nine Champions League titles. On September 10, 2013, after beating the Czech Republic 2-1, Italy secured their last spot in the tournament. Now, the Azzurri have a chance to break a 13-year absence from the event. However, their current form does not inspire much confidence among fans.