Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw
Comments

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw in the USA: Live Stream and TV

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks about the 2026 World Cup with U.S. President Donald Trump
© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks about the 2026 World Cup with U.S. President Donald Trump
Here are all of the details of where you can watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO FIFA World Cup 2026
WHAT Draw
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Friday, December 5, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, FOX and Telemundo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Soccer’s biggest stage is creeping closer, and the build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup already feels like a global event in itself. Lionel Messi’s reigning champions headline a loaded field featuring Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, perennial powers Germany and Spain, and a star-studded France led by Kylian Mbappe.

With the tournament expanding to 48 teams, new faces like Uzbekistan and Jordan step into the spotlight, while familiar names—Scotland and Erling Haaland’s Norway among them—return hungry for a deeper run. The draw will set the tone for this massive edition, so make sure you don’t miss the game.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw and many other events. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
2026 FIFA World Cup Final Draw Live: Groups, pots, format, and every update in real time

2026 FIFA World Cup Final Draw Live: Groups, pots, format, and every update in real time

With 42 of the 48 national teams already qualified, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Draw occurs today at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Once they determine the pots, we will follow the final group stage draw live, featuring its unique format.

Why isn’t Italy included in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw?

Why isn’t Italy included in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw?

After several months of anticipation, the 2026 World Cup is drawing near, with most of the national teams for the tournament already determined. As the hours count down to the draw that will decide the groups, Italy emerge as one of the notable absentees, surprising many.

Argentina World Cup champion fires jab at Spain over Lionel Messi and other stars who chose the Albiceleste

Argentina World Cup champion fires jab at Spain over Lionel Messi and other stars who chose the Albiceleste

Argentina’s national team has been pulling top young talent away from Spain — including Lionel Messi himself — and a World Cup champion with La Albiceleste took a jab at La Roja over the situation.

Luis Suárez sends candid message to coach Mascherano after back-to-back substitute appearances for Inter Miami

Luis Suárez sends candid message to coach Mascherano after back-to-back substitute appearances for Inter Miami

After being benched for the last two consecutive Inter Miami games, Luis Suárez decided to deliver a straight message to head coach Javier Mascherano.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo