Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Argentina
Comments

Argentina World Cup champion fires jab at Spain over Lionel Messi and other stars who chose the Albiceleste

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.

Lionel Messi is among several stars who could have represented Spain instead of Argentina, yet chose the South American giants. In recent years, more players have followed that path, opting for the Albiceleste despite ties to Spain. Under this trend, an Argentina World Cup champion delivered a pointed jab at La Roja.

One of the most talked-about players of the 2025–26 season has been Nico Paz, who is expected to return to Real Madrid in 2026 after his standout performances with Como 1904. Though raised in Spain, the midfielder chose to represent the national team of his father, Pablo Paz, a decision that sparked debate, given he lived a few years on Argentine soil before returning to Spain when he was just 11.

Alejandro “Papu” Gómez, one of Argentina’s World Cup–winning heroes, praised the work of the Argentine FA and didn’t miss the chance to needle Spain. When asked by Marca about Paz’s rise, he fired his shot: “He’s the third one who gets away from you. You’ve already let several slip through. If we start from Messi to (Alejandro) Garnacho and now, well, Nico Paz.

Alejandro Garnacho is one of the most notable examples. The Chelsea winger played for Spain’s U-18 national team and featured in several youth matches, but the AFA, along with a project led by Messi, convinced him to switch allegiances, effectively “stealing” a top Spanish prospect for Argentina.

Alejandro Gomez playing for AC Monza back in 2023.

Alejandro Gomez playing for AC Monza back in 2023.

FIFA’s rules were once far stricter, preventing players who appeared in a nation’s youth teams from ever switching, even if they never earned a senior call-up. Now regulations are more flexible; the only barrier is making an official senior debut, a path Garnacho, Paz, and even Pablo Maffeo navigated as Spanish-Argentine dual nationals.

Advertisement
Not Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal: Lionel Messi surprisingly names four contenders that could threaten Argentina in the 2026 World Cup

see also

Not Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal: Lionel Messi surprisingly names four contenders that could threaten Argentina in the 2026 World Cup

Gómez sees a big future for Paz

In 2024, Paz made the bold decision to leave Real Madrid for newly promoted Como, led by Cesc Fàbregas, and the move paid off. The Argentine has become one of Serie A’s top scorers and assist leaders in the 2025–26 season (both categories with five) rekindling Real Madrid’s interest in activating his return.

Gómez, who recently returned to action after serving a two-year suspension for doping, didn’t hold back his admiration for the young midfielder. “Nico is killing it. You could already see the quality he had, and I think he’s doing very well. He’s already earned his well-deserved call-up to the senior national team, and I’m sure we’ll see him at the best clubs in the world and spending many years playing for the national team.”

Now at Serie B side Padova, the World Cup winner believes Paz’s next leap is inevitable. “I think at any moment he’ll be able to make that quality leap to a more important club, or return to Real Madrid — but this time he’ll be more prepared than when he was at Madrid, when he was younger and had less space,” the World Cup champion concluded.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal: Lionel Messi surprisingly names four contenders that could threaten Argentina in the 2026 World Cup

Not Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal: Lionel Messi surprisingly names four contenders that could threaten Argentina in the 2026 World Cup

Argentina have managed to remain one of the national teams in the best shape, setting a winning pace that make them top contenders for the 2026 World Cup. However, Lionel Messi named the four national teams that could complicate their path, leaving out Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Lionel Messi breaks the silence about his participation with Argentina at the Finalissima vs. Lamine Yamal’s Spain

Lionel Messi breaks the silence about his participation with Argentina at the Finalissima vs. Lamine Yamal’s Spain

Although Lionel Messi remains at plein form with Inter Miami, his presence with Argentina for the Finalissima against Lamine Yamal’s Spain is still in doubt. Nonetheless, the veteran star decided to break the silence on his participation, hinting a key detail.

Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Legend Wesley Sneijder surprisingly reveals his top four favorites to win the 2026 World Cup

Not Lionel Messi’s Argentina: Legend Wesley Sneijder surprisingly reveals his top four favorites to win the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi's Argentina has continued to assert itself as one of the top national teams globally following their 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Despite this impressive achievement, legend Wesley Sneijder surprisingly left them out, opting to highlight four other national teams instead.

Luis Suárez sends candid message to coach Mascherano after back-to-back substitute appearances for Inter Miami

Luis Suárez sends candid message to coach Mascherano after back-to-back substitute appearances for Inter Miami

After being benched for the last two consecutive Inter Miami games, Luis Suárez decided to deliver a straight message to head coach Javier Mascherano.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo