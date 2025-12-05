Argentina World Cup champion fires jab at Spain over Lionel Messi and other stars who chose the Albiceleste

Lionel Messi is among several stars who could have represented Spain instead of Argentina, yet chose the South American giants. In recent years, more players have followed that path, opting for the Albiceleste despite ties to Spain. Under this trend, an Argentina World Cup champion delivered a pointed jab at La Roja.

One of the most talked-about players of the 2025–26 season has been Nico Paz, who is expected to return to Real Madrid in 2026 after his standout performances with Como 1904. Though raised in Spain, the midfielder chose to represent the national team of his father, Pablo Paz, a decision that sparked debate, given he lived a few years on Argentine soil before returning to Spain when he was just 11.

Alejandro “Papu” Gómez, one of Argentina’s World Cup–winning heroes, praised the work of the Argentine FA and didn’t miss the chance to needle Spain. When asked by Marca about Paz’s rise, he fired his shot: “He’s the third one who gets away from you. You’ve already let several slip through. If we start from Messi to (Alejandro) Garnacho and now, well, Nico Paz.”

Alejandro Garnacho is one of the most notable examples. The Chelsea winger played for Spain’s U-18 national team and featured in several youth matches, but the AFA, along with a project led by Messi, convinced him to switch allegiances, effectively “stealing” a top Spanish prospect for Argentina.

FIFA’s rules were once far stricter, preventing players who appeared in a nation’s youth teams from ever switching, even if they never earned a senior call-up. Now regulations are more flexible; the only barrier is making an official senior debut, a path Garnacho, Paz, and even Pablo Maffeo navigated as Spanish-Argentine dual nationals.

Gómez sees a big future for Paz

In 2024, Paz made the bold decision to leave Real Madrid for newly promoted Como, led by Cesc Fàbregas, and the move paid off. The Argentine has become one of Serie A’s top scorers and assist leaders in the 2025–26 season (both categories with five) rekindling Real Madrid’s interest in activating his return.

Gómez, who recently returned to action after serving a two-year suspension for doping, didn’t hold back his admiration for the young midfielder. “Nico is killing it. You could already see the quality he had, and I think he’s doing very well. He’s already earned his well-deserved call-up to the senior national team, and I’m sure we’ll see him at the best clubs in the world and spending many years playing for the national team.”

Now at Serie B side Padova, the World Cup winner believes Paz’s next leap is inevitable. “I think at any moment he’ll be able to make that quality leap to a more important club, or return to Real Madrid — but this time he’ll be more prepared than when he was at Madrid, when he was younger and had less space,” the World Cup champion concluded.

