Are Vinicus and Kylian Mbappe playing? Projected lineups for Real Madrid vs. Benfica in UEFA Champions League knockout round playoff

The Santiago Bernabeu is preparing for a European night charged with tension, controversy, and uncertainty. With a place in the UEFA Champions League last 16 on the line, Real Madrid and Benfica arrive with more than just tactical questions to answer. Vinicius has been at the center of a storm both on and off the pitch, while Kylian Mbappe’s status has triggered anxiety among fans and analysts alike. As the two clubs prepare for the decisive clash, the question remains: who will take the field when the whistle blows?

Real Madrid returns home with a narrow 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Lisbon, where Vinicius scored the decisive goal. However, the narrative was overshadowed by allegations that Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni racially abused the Brazilian forward, an incident that sparked global outrage and a UEFA investigation.

Vinicius responded defiantly on social media, writing that “racists are above all cowards”, while Mbappe publicly backed his teammate and claimed he heard Prestianni call him a racial slur. The Argentine winger has denied the accusations, but UEFA has suspended him for the second leg, with a longer ban still possible.

Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho further inflamed tensions by criticizing Vinicius’ goal celebration, insisting it was disrespectful. Adding another layer of drama, Mourinho will not be on the touchline at the Bernabeu after being sent off in the first leg for angrily protesting officiating decisions. Without the experienced Portuguese tactician, the Eagles face a daunting task in hostile territory, needing to overturn a deficit against the record 15-time Champions League winner.

Will Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe play?

Vinicius is expected to start and lead the attack, continuing his scoring streak and emotional response to recent events. The Brazilian has scored in four consecutive matches and will be central to Madrid’s game plan.

Kylian Mbappe, however, will miss the match due to a knee injury sustained in training, with tests confirming it would be “impossible” for him to feature. According to L’Equipe, the French forward experienced persistent pain and was forced to stop training, leading to a decision to rest him to avoid long-term damage.

Arbeloa had earlier insisted Mbappe was fit, saying: “Kylian is ready to play tomorrow… He’s a game-changer.” But the latest medical assessment forced a dramatic U-turn, and the forward is now expected to miss at least three matches.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Vinicius Junior.

Injury crisis and squad depth

Real Madrid arrives with several key absences as Jude Bellingham, Dani Ceballos, and Eder Militao are sidelined with injuries, while Rodrygo is suspended. Defender Dean Huijsen remains a major doubt.

The Portuguese giant, by contrast, has fewer injury concerns. Joao Veloso is the only major absentee, while suspended Prestianni is the key missing piece from Mourinho’s attack. Vangelis Pavlidis, who has 28 goals in all competitions, will spearhead the frontline.

ianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Benfica: Projected lineups

Real Madrid projected XI (4-4-2): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, Carreras; Valverde, Guler, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius.

Benfica projected XI (4-2-3-1): Trubin; Dedic, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Rios, Aursnes; Lukebakio, Rafa, Schjelderup; Pavlidis.