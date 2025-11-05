Trending topics:
Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr vs Goa in AFC Champions League 2?

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Al Nassr, despite their defeat to Al Ittihad, have kicked off the 2025-26 season in fine form, showcasing impressive attacking power. They aim to begin a new winning streak by defeating Goa today. However, coach Jorge Jesus has surprised everyone by excluding Cristiano Ronaldo from the lineup, even after his two goals in the last match, leaving him out of the AFC Champions League 2 squad once again and raising quite a few questions.

Cristiano Ronaldo was included to Al Nassr’s squad for their match against Goa, demonstrating that he is in peak physical condition. Nevertheless, coach Jorge Jesus emphasized in a press conference that the veteran would rest, managing his physical efforts and prioritizing the Saudi Pro League. Consequently, the team’s offensive responsibilities would shift to Angelo, who has led the scoring side in the competition.

After being relegated from the AFC Champions League Elite, Al Nassr entered the competition as one of the favorites to win the title. Even if Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to make his debut in this competition with the team, the team has managed to remain undefeated and lead Group D, thanks to an impressive offense clearly led by Angelo and Haroune Camara. This dynamic has relegated Joao Felix, Sadio Mane, and Kingsley Coman to more secondary roles.

Even though coach Jorge Jesus has successfully implemented an impeccable offense and a clear playing system, Al Nassr continue to struggle with establishing an efficient defense. Their numerous victories often mask these defensive vulnerabilities, especially against strong teams like Al Ittihad and Al Ahli. For that reason, they should not focus on the challenges posed by Goa, as they have already beaten them in their latest encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo warming up previous a Al Nassr game

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC warms up.

Al Nassr lineup vs Goa in AFC Champions League 2 showdown

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence has been the most notable, Al Nassr face other high-profile absences in their lineup. Coach Jorge Jesus will be without Mohamed Simakan, Ayman Yaya, Saad Al-Nasser, and Abdul Malik. Despite this, they have big names such as Angelo, Iñigo Martinez, and Haroune Camara who promise to lead the team against Goa in their fourth AFC Champions League 2 game.

Considering this, Al Nassr will play as follows against Goa:

