Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Barcelona against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Raphinha of FC Barcelona warms up prior a game.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRaphinha of FC Barcelona warms up prior a game.

When Barcelona steps onto the pitch at the Jan Breydel Stadium to face Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League, one key name will be missing from the lineup: Raphinha. The Brazilian winger, who has long been one of Hansi Flick’s most trusted attacking outlets, will not feature in the squad for the fourth match of the league phase.

The Blaugrana enters this encounter in strong but cautious form. Two wins and one defeat have earned them six points in the new league-format Champions League, placing them in contention for a Top 8 finish. Their last European outing, a tight 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain, served as a wake-up call to Flick’s team. Since then, victories over Newcastle and Olympiacos have restored confidence.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge finds itself in a fight to survive. The Belgian side sits in 20th place after one win and two defeats, including a bruising 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich. Yet at home, the Blue-Black has been nothing short of formidable, unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions.

For Barcelona, this match represents a chance to steady their rhythm amid a congested calendar. But the absence of several stars — Pedri, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, and Raphinha — means Flick will once again rely on youth and improvisation.

Tweet placeholder

The reason behind Raphinha’s absence

According to Cadena SERRaphinha suffered a serious setback in training just before El Clasico, reigniting the hamstring injury that first struck him in September against Real Oviedo. The incident unfolded dramatically behind the scenes.

Advertisement

The winger had returned to full training on October 22, only to feel a slight twinge in his leg the following day. Medical staff initially dismissed it as minor, but during his third session back, disaster struck — a new muscle tear forced him to stop immediately. As the report suggested, “Hansi Flick was furious after learning of the relapse and demanded explanations from the medical team.”

It was a crushing blow for both coach and player. The Brazilian had been scheduled to start against Real Madrid in the Clasico, a match Barcelona went on to lose 2-1. Flick, sources claim, “views Raphinha as crucial to his system — on the same level of importance as Pedri and Lamine Yamal, because of his hunger, intensity, and leadership.”

Barcelona star Raphinha celebrating a goal

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

Advertisement

When is he expected to return?

Following the relapse, Barcelona adopted a far more cautious approach to the Brazilian’s recovery. According to Sport, the 28-year-old winger is now “entering the final stages of rehabilitation” and could rejoin full training in the coming days. While he will not play in Bruges, the expectation is that he might return after the international break, possibly against Celta Vigo. “He’s in the final stretch of recovery,” a club insider told Sport“He’s responding well, but no risks will be taken this time.”

Even Brazil’s national team has taken note. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti opted to leave Raphinha out of the Selecao’s squad for the November fixtures, allowing the player to continue his recovery in Spain. For the Catalan outfit, this decision was welcome news — a chance to manage his return without external pressure.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
France hit hard ahead of pivotal 2026 World Cup Qualifiers as PSG issues important Ousmane Dembele injury update: Is it serious and how long will he be out?

France hit hard ahead of pivotal 2026 World Cup Qualifiers as PSG issues important Ousmane Dembele injury update: Is it serious and how long will he be out?

The Paris Saint-Germain winger, fresh off his Ballon d’Or triumph, had barely returned to full form when another cruel twist of fate struck under the lights of the Parc des Princes.

Is Lamine Yamal playing today? Lineups for Barcelona vs Brugge in the Champions League showdown

Is Lamine Yamal playing today? Lineups for Barcelona vs Brugge in the Champions League showdown

Following their resounding victory against Olympiakos, Barcelona are set to face Brugge in the Champions League, aiming for a second consecutive win to climb the table. Much anticipation surrounds Lamine Yamal's presence, amid speculation about a plan that might limit his playing time.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Club Brugge vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Club Brugge will receive Barcelona in Matchday 4 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League group stage. Check out the kickoff times and where to watch the clash on TV or via live stream in the United States.

Hansi Flick set to resign at the end of the season? Barcelona coach’s future reportedly already decided

Hansi Flick set to resign at the end of the season? Barcelona coach’s future reportedly already decided

Hansi Flick’s arrival has completely transformed Barcelona, pulling them out of a dire situation. Despite this success, rumors about the German coach's future surfaced amid concerns over alleged fatigue. However, a new report has since clarified the current situation, shedding light to his tenure.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo