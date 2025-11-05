Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi in, Suarez, Son, and Muller out: MLS officially reveals 2025 Best XI of the season

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi has once again shined with his remarkable performances, claiming the Golden Boot for the 2025 MLS season. While his Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez, LAFC’s Son Heung-min, and Vancouver Whitecaps’ Thomas Müller were left out, the Argentine star headlines this year’s MLS Best XI.

The 2025 MLS regular season has concluded, with the top eight teams from each conference now battling for the MLS Cup. As the playoffs get underway, media members, MLS players, and club technical staffs have voted to determine the best players of the campaign.

After leading Inter Miami to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference with 65 points, Messi earned another spot in the MLS Best XI, repeating his 2024 honor. The Miami captain was directly involved in 48 goals this season, scoring 29 and assisting 19, accounting for an incredible 59% of his team’s total goals.

2025 MLS Best XI

The list of players in the 2025 MLS Best XI reads as follows:

  • Goalkeeper: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC).
  • Defenders: Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Alex Freeman (Orlando City), Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union).
  • Midfielders: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Evander (FC Cincinnati), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC).
  • Forwards: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF).
2025 MLS Best XI.

2025 MLS Best XI.

Philadelphia Union (Wagner, Glesnes) and Vancouver Whitecaps (Berhalter, Blackmon) were the only two clubs to have multiple players included.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi loses key teammate in huge blow for Inter Miami: Luis Suarez to miss crucial MLS Cup Playoffs game against Nashville, reason revealed

see also

Lionel Messi loses key teammate in huge blow for Inter Miami: Luis Suarez to miss crucial MLS Cup Playoffs game against Nashville, reason revealed

Suarez, Son, and Muller out of the team

While Messi’s inclusion was a foregone conclusion given his record-breaking numbers, no other Inter Miami player made the cut. Jordi Alba, part of last year’s Best XI, dropped out, while Suárez missed selection despite producing 10 goals and 10 assists. LAFC’s Denis Bouanga (24 goals) and San Diego’s Anders Dreyer (19) ultimately outshone the Uruguayan striker.

Elsewhere, high-profile summer arrivals Son Heung-min and Thomas Müller also failed to earn a place. Both made a strong impact upon joining LAFC and Vancouver, respectively, with each club losing just one match when they featured, but their limited time in MLS worked against them in the final vote.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi loses key teammate in huge blow for Inter Miami: Luis Suarez to miss crucial MLS Cup Playoffs game against Nashville, reason revealed

Lionel Messi loses key teammate in huge blow for Inter Miami: Luis Suarez to miss crucial MLS Cup Playoffs game against Nashville, reason revealed

As Miami prepares for its biggest night of the season at Chase Stadium, Luis Suarez’s absence has cast a long, uneasy shadow over the team’s preparations.

Former Barcelona star on why Messi-Suárez-Neymar trio failed to win more than one Champions League

Former Barcelona star on why Messi-Suárez-Neymar trio failed to win more than one Champions League

A former Barcelona star and teammate of the Messi-Suárez-Neymar trio addressed why the team failed to win more than one Champions League.

Luis Suárez scores 600th career goal in 995 games: How long did Messi and Ronaldo take to reach the milestone?

Luis Suárez scores 600th career goal in 995 games: How long did Messi and Ronaldo take to reach the milestone?

Luis Suárez hit 600 career goals in 995 games during the match against Atlanta United, prompting comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

France hit hard ahead of pivotal 2026 World Cup Qualifiers as PSG issues important Ousmane Dembele injury update: Is it serious and how long will he be out?

France hit hard ahead of pivotal 2026 World Cup Qualifiers as PSG issues important Ousmane Dembele injury update: Is it serious and how long will he be out?

The Paris Saint-Germain winger, fresh off his Ballon d’Or triumph, had barely returned to full form when another cruel twist of fate struck under the lights of the Parc des Princes.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo