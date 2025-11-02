Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks personal goalscoring record from his European career at Al Nassr

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to extend his incredible goalscoring legacy at Al Nassr, most recently with a brace against Al Fayha. Still producing at an elite level, the Portuguese superstar has now surpassed one of his personal records previously set during his European career, this time doing so in Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, Al Nassr bounced back from their midweek King’s Cup setback with a hard-fought win over Al Fayha in the Saudi Pro League. After the visitors took an early lead, Ronaldo proved to be key after scoring a decisive brace, including a controversial 90+14th-minute penalty, to complete the comeback, keep Al Nassr at the top of the table, and break yet another personal milestone.

With his two goals, Ronaldo has now scored more goals for Al Nassr (102) than he did during his spell at Juventus, where he found the net 101 times for the Italian giants, according to Transfermarkt. Remarkably, the forward reached the mark with fewer games played in Saudi Arabia (115) compared to the 134 appearances it took him to reach that tally in Turin.

When comparing league goals, the Saudi Pro League has now overtaken Serie A as the fourth club competition where Ronaldo has scored the most in his career. He has now tallied 82 league goals in 84 games for Al Nassr, surpassing his 81 goals in 98 Serie A appearances. The only competitions where he has scored more remain La Liga (311), the UEFA Champions League (140), and the Premier League (103).

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC scores their first goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC scores their first goal.

Even at 40 years old, Ronaldo shows no signs of slowing down. So far in the 2025-26 season he’s already registered 9 goals in 10 appearances across all competitions in the 2025–26 campaign. Saturday’s brace also brought him to 952 career goals, closing in to the 1,000-goal milestone, a target that’s turning more realistic than just a dream.

Proud father moment: Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to son’s first goal for Portugal U-16 says it all



Proud father moment: Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to son’s first goal for Portugal U-16 says it all

How Ronaldo’s records stack up across clubs

Wherever he’s gone, Cristiano Ronaldo has been synonymous with goals, leaving his mark on every club he’s represented. Still, there’s plenty of ground to cover if he hopes to surpass more of his European-era records while at Al Nassr.

The next target in his sights could be his tally at Manchester United, where he scored 145 goals in 346 matches, establishing himself as one of football’s brightest young stars. However, his most prolific spell came at Real Madrid, where he set an almost untouchable benchmark of 450 goals in 438 games, a generational record that won’t be surpassed any time soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals by club

  • Real Madrid: 450 goals in 438 games
  • Manchester United: 145 goals in 346 games
  • Al Nassr: 102 goals in 115 games
  • Juventus: 101 goals in 134 games
  • Sporting Lisbon: 5 goals in 31 games
