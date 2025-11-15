Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for USMNT vs. Paraguay in international friendly?

Christian Pulisic’s name sits at the top of the U.S. men’s national team conversation once again, but this time because he will not be on the pitch when the United States meets Paraguay at Subaru Park. The USMNT faces Paraguay in an international friendly that arrives at a pivotal moment, yet the team enters this camp without its most influential attacker, sparking questions that stretch far beyond simple squad rotation.

The manager, Mauricio Pochettino, must lead a squad stripped of several first-team pillars, but none leaves a shadow as long as the Milan winger. The opening lines of every American squad discussion include him—this time, only to point out the void he leaves behind.

The USMNT arrives with momentum: two October friendlies, a draw against Ecuador and a win over Australia, stretched their unbeaten run to three. The tactical switch to a 3-4-3 suits Pochettino’s personnel, and players such as Folarin Balogun, Gio Reyna and Tanner Tessmann now step into expanded roles. The problem? All of these roles initially revolve around Pulisic, whose gravity and cutting influence shape the system’s identity. Without him, the U.S. enter a phase that feels less like experimentation and more like survival.

His absence isn’t the only concern. The U.S. also lack Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Malik Tillman, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson. But the tone of the camp shifted when the manager confirmed that Pulisic wouldn’t join the squad at all.

Christian Pulisic of the United States drives the ball during the Concacaf Nations League.

Yet the mystery around the 27-year-old lingered. He had returned to action for Milan on November 7 in a 2-2 draw against Parma, proving that his condition wasn’t catastrophic. Which raised a sharper question: if he was fit enough for club soccer, why not for the national team?

The reason why Pulisic is absent

The reason Christian Pulisic is not playing against Paraguay is because AC Milan issued a firm ultimatum. As per MilanNews.it, the club reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation to keep Pulisic in Italy during the break, allowing him to fully recover rather than risk reinjury on transatlantic travel. For the Serie A side, that’s welcome news — and perhaps a small victory in a season that’s already been full of injuries.

The American camp, reluctantly, respected the decision. Pulisic’s name was removed from the squad list before it was even published. His October injury—sustained during the friendly against Australia—left the Serie A giant stunned and upset. The club medical staff had warned of overload risks heading into the fall, and the late-cycle World Cup preparation window was deemed an unnecessary gamble.

“Speaking with the people at Milan, but also when I was leaving the national team, we had good conversations,” Pulisic explained in a recent interview for Paramount+. “I haven’t come back and played yet.

“So I don’t think it’s right for me to fly over there and try to get my first games back with the national team. When I just want to make sure I have the time now to fully care for myself and make sure that my hamstring is doing well and allow other guys to take the place. So I think it’s just the best decision for everyone right now,” he added.